Martin Cassidy to discuss Jersey manager role with island FA

Martin Cassidy led St Paul's to one league title and two le Riche Cup victories as manager

Martin Cassidy says he will meet with the Jersey Football Association this week with the aim of being appointed as the island's new manager.

Cassidy was in charge of the side as they drew 1-1 with Scottish League Two club Clyde in a friendly on Saturday.

Jersey are without a manager after former Aston Villa boss Brian Little stepped down earlier this month.

"I've got players that trust me and want to play for me, so it makes sense for me to take the job," Cassidy said.

Cassidy spent three years in charge of top Jersey side St Paul's and was Jersey's assistant manager under Craig Culkin when the island side represented England at the Uefa Regions' Cup.

"There's a lot of things to discuss off the pitch, but on the pitch I love being involved," Cassidy told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I've got an idea for how I want the team to play. Although Brian Little was the manager and I was the assistant, I was involved in every single detail building up to the Muratti Vase and all the games we played.

"I know the game and I'm good at what I do in a football sense. As long as I can get the right people supporting me and have a good management team around me, that's important,"

"Neville Davidson and the JFA have asked me to come in and speak to them next week."

Cassidy says that if he is appointed, he would want to be involved in every facet of the game in Jersey.

"If I'm going to be the manager of the senior squad I want to have an influence on Jersey football from the top down, working closely with Brian Oliver (head of football development) and Paul Renton (Centre of Excellence director).

"I'd need to have a say on quite a lot of things, so these are the type of question and discussions I'll have with the JFA.

"We're all on the same page, we're all working for the same goal - to make Jersey football better."