Nathan Redmond: Southampton sign winger from Norwich on five-year deal

Nathan Redmond
Nathan Redmond made 122 appearances and scored 13 goals for Norwich

Southampton have signed Norwich City winger Nathan Redmond for undisclosed fee believed to be worth £10m.

Redmond, an England Under-21 international, has agreed a five-year contract with the Saints.

Norwich, who were relegated from the Premier League in May, signed the 22-year-old from Birmingham City for £3.2m in July 2013.

"They like to play attacking football and it's a style I feel I can really fit in well with," Redmond said.

"When Southampton said they were interested, it felt like the right move for me. I can develop my game here."

Nathan Redmond twitter
Nathan Redmond tweeted his happiness at joining Southampton

Birmingham-born Redmond made 122 appearances and scored 13 goals during his three-year spell with Norwich.

Redmond has played at every youth level for England, playing alongside Saints trio James Ward-Prowse, Jack Stephens and Matt Targett for England Under-21s at the Toulon Tournament earlier this summer.

Southampton are without a manager following Dutchman Ronald Koeman's departure to Everton.

