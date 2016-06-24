Lathaniel Rowe-Turner: Left-back returns to Torquay after four years away

Lathaniel Rowe-Turner played in the 2011 League Two play-off final for Torquay

Torquay United have re-signed left-back Lathaniel Rowe-Turner, four years after he left Plainmoor.

The 25-year-old was a free agent after his contract at Kidderminster Harriers ran out at the end of last season, and replaces Dan Butler, who announced he would not take up a new contract offer.

After joining Torquay in June 2010 he made four league starts as understudy to current boss Kevin Nicholson.

He joined Luton Town in 2012 before moves to Alfreton and Kidderminster.

"When he came in I felt under huge pressure to perform because the guy is a strong athlete, both quick and powerful and way more aggressive than I ever was," Nicholson told the club website.

"I don't think he pushed himself enough in that time, but he's gone away and learned about this level of football. I feel he has now realized that he needs to really put the work in to reach his great potential.

"He has a tough act to follow in Dan Butler, but he's ready for that challenge and I'm backing him, particularly in our environment, to really kick on and show what he is capable of.

"He's at an age now where he can still go on to play in the Football League for many years if he does the work. I have no doubt that he will do that here."

