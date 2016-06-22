Harry Lee: Braintree Town sign Welling United midfielder

Harry Lee
Harry Lee made 31 appearances for Welling last season

Braintree Town have signed midfielder Harry Lee on a free transfer from National League South side Welling.

The 21-year-old ex-Leyton Orient trainee joined the Wings full-time in January after two loan spells, but could not save them from relegation.

The Iron have also agreed a deal with a defender but are waiting for the end of his contract at a League Two club.

And they are also waiting for paperwork to be completed after agreeing a fee for an as yet unnamed goalkeeper.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you