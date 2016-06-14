Brian Little steps down as Jersey manager to concentrate on Aston Villa role

Brian Little lifted the Muratti aloft with Jersey skipper Luke Watson at Springfield

Former Aston Villa boss Brian Little has stepped down from his role as Jersey manager.

He hinted he might quit management after leading Jersey to victory over Guernsey in May's Muratti Vase final.

And Little says he cannot commit enough time to the role, having been appointed as an advisor to Villa's board.

"Although my own commitment was there, my time commitment couldn't possibly do the job the way I would want to do it," the 62-year-old told BBC Radio Jersey.

"You have to practice what you preach, and it's one thing telling people you need them to do this, that and the other, but one of the things I've felt for management was to lead by example and if you can't fulfil your own commitments, then it's more of a take than a give situation."

Little was appointed as Jersey's director of football in November 2014 and stepped in to manage the side in January after predecessor Jimmy Reilly left the role.

Brian Little's managerial career Gainsborough Trinity - 2009-11 Stoke City - 1998-99 Wrexham - 2007-2008 Aston Villa - 1994-98 Tranmere Rovers - 2003-2006 Leicester City - 1991-94 Hull City - 2000-02 Darlington - 1989-91 West Bromwich Albion - 1999-2000 Wolverhampton Wanderers - 1986

"I'm going to be connected to Aston Villa for several months to come, which is important to me from a personal basis," he said.

"But I still want to come out here and still want to help out."

Jersey will face Scottish League Two side Clyde in a friendly later this month, with Little's assistants Martin Cassidy and Paddy O'Toole taking charge of the island side.

"I'm always opening doors for Jersey in the UK," added Little.

"More and more people know of my work out here, but I think to have that little bit of involvement with the team, perhaps more so in the first instance, is there now.

"Martin and Paddy will, I'm sure, be on the hit-list in terms of potential people, and if they were to get it I'm sure they would still like me to be involved, which for me is important."