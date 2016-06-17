Match ends, Italy 1, Sweden 0.
Italy 1-0 Sweden
Italy are through to the last 16 of the European Championship finals after Eder struck late on to beat Sweden.
The game looked to be heading towards a dull goalless draw before Eder raced onto Zaza's knockdown to drive home from the edge of the box.
Sweden failed to produce a shot on goal for the second successive game, with captain and star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic kept quiet throughout.
Italy are top of Group E with six points while Sweden are third on one.
Hard to beat and clinical in attack
Prior to the tournament, Italy boss Antonio Conte had played down his side's chances of success in France, citing an ageing squad and a lack of upcoming talent as reasons for fans to temper their expectations.
In their opening group game at Euro 2016, they caught the eye as they outfoxed one of the tournament favourites in Belgium with patient and well-organised football.
They found joy in that game by getting between Belgium's lines, quickly turning defence into attack against a side that - while packed with individual talent - looked disjointed.
Italy, though, had no such luck against a conservative Sweden side, who were content to sit deep.
For 88 minutes, the tactic worked but this Italy side is built upon a foundation of being defensively solid and clinical in attack.
That latter quality was illustrated when Brazilian-born striker Eder scored in the closing stages with only Italy's second shot on target, driving brilliantly into the left corner of Andreas Isaksson's net.
Zlatan struggles to make an impact
Ibrahimovic is well versed in the defensive style of football Italy is famed for, having spent seven seasons in Serie A playing for Juventus, Milan and Inter.
But prior to Friday's game, Ibrahimovic had faced the Azzurri just once before - at Euro 2004.
He scored with an outrageous flick late in that game, denying Italy a victory that ultimately cost them a place in the knockout stages.
It would have taken another piece of individual brilliance for him to score against Italy again, as Sweden's lack of creativity offered him little to work with, a scenario that often saw him dropping deep in order to build an attack.
The former Paris St-Germain forward did balloon a shot over from three yards out but his blushes were spared by the offside flag.
A second game without a goal for Ibrahimovic means his wait to become the first player to score in four European Championships goes on.
If the Swedes don't show significant improvement in attack in their final group game against Belgium, it is a feat he may never achieve.
Man of the match - Giorgio Chiellini
What they said
Italy coach Antonio Conte: "Many were even doubting us going through and the fact we're into the last 16 after just two games is a huge satisfaction. I'm pleased for these lads because they deserve a lot and hope these wins gain us more confidence because we started with the wheels deflated and now we're trying to pump these wheels up with every game."
Sweden boss Erik Hamren: "We defended well and we really succeeded in closing down Italy's game, but it was only towards the end of the game that we lost a bit of concentration.
"I think Zlatan did what he needed to do in the last two matches. It was tough for him today because Italy defended very well, but we had more of the ball than we did against Ireland and of course a centre forward needs the support of wingers. Zlatan is one of the greatest forwards I have ever met. He is a winner and if he's disappointed, I think everybody can accept and understand that - we all are disappointed."
The stats you need to know
- Three players started this game who also started the last time the two sides met at the Euro finals in 2004; Buffon for Italy and Isaksson and Ibrahimovic for Sweden (Kallstrom started in 2016 and came on as a sub in 2004).
- Eder scored with his first shot on target of the Euro 2016 finals.
- The goal, which came on 88 minutes, was also the first shot on target in the second-half of the game.
- Sweden are the first side not to have mustered a single shot on target in their first two games of a European Championships finals since 1980.
- There were just 12 shots overall in this game, the fewest in a single European Championships finals game since 1980.
- Italy are yet to concede a goal at Euro 2016 and have kept four clean sheets in their last six Euro finals games.
- There have been more goals scored at Euro 2016 in the last five minutes (11) than in the first-half of games so far (10).
- Six different players have been involved in Italy's three goals in the competition so far (goals from Giaccherini, Pelle and Eder, assists from Candreva, Bonucci and Zaza).
What next?
Belgium and Republic of Ireland meet in their second Group E game on Saturday afternoon. Italy will stay top regardless of the result in that game and can wrap up first place by beating Republic of Ireland in their final group game on Wednesday evening. Sweden face Belgium at the same time and will realistically need a win to progress.
Line-ups
Italy
- 1BuffonBooked at 90mins
- 15Barzagli
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 6Candreva
- 18Parolo
- 16De RossiBooked at 69minsSubstituted forMottaat 74'minutes
- 23Giaccherini
- 8FlorenziSubstituted forSturaroat 85'minutes
- 9PellèSubstituted forZazaat 60'minutes
- 17Éder
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 4Darmian
- 5Ogbonna
- 7Zaza
- 10Motta
- 11Immobile
- 12Sirigu
- 13Marchetti
- 14Sturaro
- 20Insigne
- 21Bernardeschi
- 22El Shaarawy
Sweden
- 1Isaksson
- 14Lindelöf
- 3Johansson
- 4Granqvist
- 5OlssonBooked at 90mins
- 7Larsson
- 8EkdalSubstituted forLewickiat 79'minutes
- 9Källström
- 6ForsbergSubstituted forDurmazat 79'minutes
- 20GuidettiSubstituted forBergat 85'minutes
- 10Ibrahimovic
Substitutes
- 2Lustig
- 11Berg
- 12Olsen
- 13Jansson
- 15Hiljemark
- 16Wernbloom
- 17Augustinsson
- 18Lewicki
- 19Kujovic
- 21Durmaz
- 22Zengin
- 23Carlgren
- Referee:
- Viktor Kassai
- Attendance:
- 29,600
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Italy 1, Sweden 0.
Foul by Erik Johansson (Sweden).
Giorgio Chiellini (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Victor Lindelöf (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefano Sturaro (Italy).
Booking
Martin Olsson (Sweden) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Gianluigi Buffon (Italy) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Andreas Granqvist (Sweden).
Giorgio Chiellini (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Andreas Granqvist (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simone Zaza (Italy).
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Andreas Granqvist.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Martin Olsson.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Andreas Isaksson.
Attempt saved. Antonio Candreva (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Thiago Motta.
Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kim Källström.
Goal!
Goal! Italy 1, Sweden 0. Éder (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Simone Zaza with a headed pass.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thiago Motta (Italy).
Foul by Kim Källström (Sweden).
Marco Parolo (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Marcus Berg replaces John Guidetti.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Stefano Sturaro replaces Alessandro Florenzi.
Foul by Andreas Granqvist (Sweden).
Andrea Barzagli (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Marco Parolo.
Marco Parolo (Italy) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Emanuele Giaccherini with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jimmy Durmaz (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by John Guidetti.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Oscar Lewicki replaces Albin Ekdal.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Jimmy Durmaz replaces Emil Forsberg.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Sweden).
Foul by Sebastian Larsson (Sweden).
Giorgio Chiellini (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Antonio Candreva (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Thiago Motta replaces Daniele De Rossi.
Andreas Granqvist (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniele De Rossi (Italy).
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Kim Källström.