Eric Bailly: Man Utd sign Villarreal defender for £30m

  • From the section Man Utd
Eric Bailly
Eric Bailly played 35 league games for Villarreal

Manchester United have signed Villarreal defender Eric Bailly for about £30m, subject to a work permit.

The Ivory Coast international, who has signed a four-year contract, is the first player to join United since Jose Mourinho was appointed manager.

Bailly, 22, said: "It is a dream come true to be joining Manchester United. To play football at the highest level is all I have ever wanted to do."

Mourinho said: "Eric has the potential to become one of the best around."

Bailly has played 40 times in La Liga, the first five games being for Espanyol.

He joined Villarreal for £4.4m in January 2015 and played in every match as Ivory Coast won the Africa Cup of Nations just weeks later.

Bailly said: "It is a confidence boost that a manager with so much experience of English football has trusted in me by making me his first signing.

"English football has a different style to Spanish football. It's more physical and more direct as well. I have always thought it would suit my style of football."

United are also tipped to complete the acquisition of Paris St-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

My Manchester United XI

How do you think Man Utd should line-up for the 2016/17 season? Pick your XI - and then share it with your friends.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you