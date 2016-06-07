Francesco Totti: Roma legend signs final contract with his only club

Francesco Totti is the second-highest Serie A scorer of all time, with 248 (Silvio Piola scored 274)

Roma legend Francesco Totti has signed a new one-year contract and will retire next summer having played for his hometown club for his entire career.

The 39-year-old former Italy forward has scored 304 goals in 758 appearances for Roma - both club records.

There had been doubts over his future after he was used sparingly by coach Luciano Spalletti.

He made only 13 league appearances all season but scored four goals in their final six matches of the season, all as a substitute.

"I really wanted this contract, it represents the realisation of my dream," said Totti. "I always wanted to end my career having only worn one shirt - the Roma one."

Totti joined Roma in 1989 at the age of 12 and made his debut in 1993 as a 16-year-old.

He became the youngest captain in Serie A history five years later and led them to the 2001 title.

Club president Jim Pallotta said: "It's quite fitting that on the anniversary of the day AS Roma was founded, Francesco Totti has signed a new playing contract.

"He's earned this contract and now we want Francesco's final season on the pitch to be the start of a new era of success for AS Roma."