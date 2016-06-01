Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Man Utd target rules out return to Malmo

Media playback is not supported on this device Zlatan Ibrahimovic: I will tell you next club when I'm bored

Manchester United target Zlatan Ibrahimovic has ruled out a return to Malmo, insisting he is too good to play league football in Sweden.

The 34-year-old Sweden striker, a free agent after his Paris St-Germain contract expired, has been linked with United and a move to China.

He told the media on Wednesday he would reveal his next club once he got "tired" of reading all the speculation.

Ibrahimovic played for Malmo, his first club, from 1996 to 2004.

He went on to play for Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona and AC Milan before joining PSG in 2012.

Responding to the transfer rumours, Ibrahimovic told reporters: "I want you to still write a lot of stories, so I get excited when I see them, because I want to see who is making up the best story.

"When I'm tired of it, I'll let you know where I will go."

Ibrahimovic is currently with the Sweden squad for Euro 2016, which is being held in France and starts on 10 June.