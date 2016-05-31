Steve Evans: Leeds United sack head coach

Steve Evans has also managed Boston, Crawley and Rotherham

Leeds United have sacked head coach Steve Evans after seven months in charge of the Championship club.

The 53-year-old said on Saturday he was keen to remain in the role after Leeds had made a formal approach for Bristol Rovers manager Darrell Clarke.

Evans, who had a rolling contract until 30 June, was appointed last October and led Leeds to 13th in the Championship.

"Steve completed the job he was brought in to carry out," chairman Massimo Cellino told the club's website.

"We have, however, decided that a different approach is required in order to achieve our targets for the new season.

"The club is now looking to appoint a new head coach to build on the good work of Steve and Paul [Raynor, assistant head coach] and deliver the special season which our supporters deserve."

Paul Raynor, who had been Evans' assistant at Boston, Crawley and Rotherham, has also left Elland Road.

The search for number seven is under way

Since Leeds' approach last Tuesday, former Salisbury boss Clarke has agreed a new deal with Bristol Rovers that makes him the highest-paid manager in their history.

Rovers said the Whites had "failed to meet conditions" set by the League One-bound club, who have secured successive promotions under 38-year-old Clarke.

Leeds had already attempted to bring in MK Dons manager Karl Robinson, but he turned down the offer.

Evans, who took over just 12 games into the season and with Leeds 18th in the table, became the club's sixth different head coach since Cellino took over in April 2014.

The Scot had left Rotherham the previous September having led them to two promotions in his three full seasons in charge.