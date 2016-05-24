Sylvain Distin: Bournemouth central defender among six departures

From the section

Sylvain Distin joined Bournemouth on a free transfer last July

Sylvain Distin is among six out-of-contract players to be released by Premier League Bournemouth.

Former Everton and Manchester City central defender Distin, 38, joined the club on a one-year deal last summer.

The Frenchman started just nine Premier League games for the Cherries in an injury-disrupted season.

Goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, 23, who spent time on loan this season at Wycombe and Portsmouth, has signed a new two-year deal at the club until 2018.

Bournemouth have also confirmed Stephane Zubar, Josh Carmichael, Josh Wakefield, Mason Walsh and Jon Muleba will be leaving.