Louis van Gaal: Daley Blind sympathises with sacked Man Utd boss

Daley Blind was signed from Ajax by Louis van Gaal in August 2014

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal's achievements "deserved more respect", says the club's Netherlands defender Daley Blind.

Van Gaal, 64, won the FA Cup for United before Blind's compatriot was told two days later that he would not be kept on for the final year of his contract.

The 26-year-old said: "I always worked well with him and would have been keen that the co-operation lasted longer.

"A manager who has achieved so much already deserved more respect."

Memphis Depay started just 16 Premier League games under Louis van Gaal

Blind added: "Even though there was so much being written about him losing his job over the last months, he always looked to protect and shelter us.

"It is not easy for a coach if you are repeatedly being fired in the newspapers.

"Still, we as a squad kept believing in the manager and showed that with our FA Cup win.

"That we did together for the supporters, the manager and for ourselves. It was in the end a good finish to the season."

Van Gaal, who was sacked after a season in which United finished fifth in the Premier League and were often criticised for their style of play, is set to be replaced by former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.

"If it is true that Jose Mourinho is coming, then it is also a manager who has achieved much. I will have to show what I can do," said Blind, who was one of Van Gaal's most trusted players during his time at United.

Blind's Netherlands team-mate Memphis Depay did not figure so prominently under Van Gaal after signing from PSV Eindhoven for £31m last summer.

The winger, 22, was left out of United's cup final-winning squad but insists he is happy to remain at Old Trafford.

Depay, training with the Netherlands ahead of friendly games against Euro 2016 finalists Republic of Ireland, Poland and Austria, said: "I don't know why it wouldn't be. I am happy to be there and the management know I'm happy to be there.

"A love-hate relationship? I'm not sure about that. But him leaving is part of life in football and you learn from that and it makes you stronger."