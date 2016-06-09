Euro 2016: Welsh international football's highs and lows since 1958 9 Jun 2016 From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/36362427 Read more about sharing. 1958: Wales' only previous appearance at a major finals - the 1958 World Cup - came after they beat Israel over two legs in a play-off. 1958: John Charles was part of a Wales team which drew against Mexico, Hungary and hosts Sweden in their group matches at the 1958 World Cup. 1958: After three draws, Wales beat Hungary 2-1 in a play-off to reach the World Cup quarter finals. 1958: Jimmy Murphy's side put up a brave fight against eventual winners Brazil in Gothenburg, by were beaten by a goal from 17-year-old Pele. 1959: After leading Wales to the 1958 World Cup, Jimmy Murphy (second from right) continued as manager until 1964, when he was succeeded by former captain Dave Bowen. 1965: Roy Vernon scores in Wales' 2-1 win over the Soviet Union at Ninian Park but Dave Bowen's side failed to qualify for the 1966 World Cup finals. Manager Dave Bowen and trainer Cyril Lea with midfielder Trevor Hockey, who was sent off in a 3-0 defeat in Poland during Wales' unsuccessful bid to qualify for the 1974 World Cup. 1974: Mike Smith succeeded Dave Bowen to become the first English-born manager of Wales and oversaw many changes to the national side. 1975: Leighton Phillips and Dave Smallman lead Wales' celebrations after a 1-0 win over Austria in Wrexham secured a place in the 1976 European Championship quarter finals. 1976: Wales lost to Yugoslavia in a two-legged quarter final, with the second leg at Ninian Park a controversial afternoon. 1977: Leighton James beats Peter Shilton from the penalty spot to give Wales their only win at Wembley over England in May 1977. 1977: The Football Association of Wales switched the World Cup qualifier against Scotland to Liverpool's Anfield. Scotland won 2-0 on a controversial night, which included the infamous Joe Jordan handball incident. 1980: Former defender Mike England returned to Wales from the United States to take over from Mike Smith as manager. 1980: Wales beat England 4-1 at Wrexham in Mike England's first game in charge with David Giles, seen here in action against Kenny Sansom, among the goalscorers. 1981: Wales held a powerful Soviet Union side to a goalless draw in May 1981 as they maintained a strong start to their 1982 World Cup qualifying campaign. 1981: Wales were held to a 2-2 draw by Iceland, which ultimately ended their 1982 World Cup qualification hopes. The game will also be remembered for a floodlight failure at Swansea's Vetch Field. 1983: Wales missed out on qualification for the 1984 European Championships, denied by Yugoslavia. 1984: Captain Kevin Ratcliffe can't wait to get started against England at Wrexham in the final year of the Home Internationals. Debutant and local boy Mark Hughes scored the only goal of the game. 1985: Manchester United's Mark Hughes scored a stunning scissor volley in Wales' 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Spain at Wrexham's Racecourse. 1985: Scotland inflicted further disappointment for Wales as Davie Cooper's late penalty secured a draw which eliminated Mike England's side in the 1986 World Cup qualifiers. Scotland manager Jock Stein collapsed and died after the game. 1987: A 2-0 defeat in Czechoslovakia ended Wales' qualification hopes for the 1988 European Championship finals and also signalled the end of Mike England's seven-year spell as manager. 1988: Terry Yorath, a distinguished former captain of the national side, succeeded Mike England as Wales manager initially on a part-time basis as he continued in his role as Swansea City boss. 1989: Wales held West Germany to a goalless draw in their first ever game at Cardiff's old National Stadium. But it was a dismal World Cup campaign for Terry Yorath's side as they finished bottom of their qualifying group. 1991: Ian Rush scored one of the most famous goals in Welsh football history with the winner against World champions Germany in 1991, but Terry Yorath's side failed to qualify for Euro 1992. 1991: Barry Horne and Wales enjoyed a first ever victory over Brazil in 1991 at the National Stadium in Cardiff. Dean Saunders scored in a 1-0 friendly win. 1991: Ryan Giggs became Wales' youngest ever international during Wales' 4-1 defeat to Germany in Euro 1992 qualification. 1993: Paul Bodin's penalty miss against Romania in 1993 remains one of the most enduring images of Welsh football's near misses, with Terry Yorath's side failing to qualify for the 1994 World Cup finals. 1993: Ian Rush is consoled after the defeat to Romania by manager Terry Yorath, whose contract would not be renewed by the Football Association of Wales. 1994: John Toshack replaced Yorath as Wales manager in 1994 but his first spell in charge lasted 47 days and one game - a 3-1 defeat by Norway at Ninian Park. 1994: With Mike Smith in charge for a second time, Wales had a dismal Euro 96 qualifying campaign which included a 5-0 defeat away to Georgia. 1995: A Wales side including Ryan Giggs, Mark Hughes, Neville Southall and current boss Chris Coleman lost 2-1 to Leyton Orient in a friendly. 1996: Vinnie Jones captained Wales on an evening to forget in Eindhoven in 1996 when Bobby Gould's side lost 7-1 to the Netherlands in a World Cup qualifier. 1997: Neville Southall, the most capped Welshman to date, brought the curtain down on a 15-year international career in which he won 92 caps. 1998: A young Craig Bellamy heads Wales' winner against Denmark in 1998, a rare highlight during Bobby Gould's controversial and eventful period in charge. 1999: Bobby Gould resigned in the aftermath of a 4-0 defeat to Italy in Bologna as Wales' Euro 2000 qualifying campaign faltered. 1999: Mark Hughes celebrates victory following his first game in charge of Wales after Ryan Giggs' late header secured a 2-1 win in Belarus. 2000: Wales lost 2-1 to Finland in their first game at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium. Mark Hughes’ side were Europe's best supported national team at the start of the decade. 2002: After failing to qualify for the 2002 World Cup, Hughes’ Wales warmed-up for the Euro 2004 campaign with impressive friendly performances including a Robert Earnshaw inspired win over Germany. 2002: Craig Bellamy scores the winner against Italy on an unforgettable night at the Millennium Stadium in a Euro 2004 qualifier in October 2002. 2003: Wales reached the Euro 2004 play-off and despite holding Russia to a goalless draw in Moscow, lost 1-0 in the second leg in Cardiff. 2004: Robbie Savage was sent-off after clashing with Northern Ireland's Michael Hughes in a 2-2 draw at the Millennium Stadium. Mark Hughes soon left for Blackburn Rovers as Wales' 2006 World Qualifying campaign faltered and Savage himself retired from international duty a few months later when John Toshack was appointed. 2004: John Toshack succeeded Mark Hughes as Wales manager in 2004 and he appointed former team-mate Brian Flynn as intermediate teams manager. 2006: 16-year-old Gareth Bale made his debut as Wales' youngest international in a 2-1 win over Trinidad & Tobago in 2006. 2006: Paul Jones marked his 50th cap with a unique hairstyle but it was a forgettable afternoon for the goalkeeper and Wales, losing 5-1 at home to Slovakia in a Euro 2008 qualifier. 2007: Ryan Giggs brought the curtain down on his 64-cap international career in June 2007 having never graced the finals of a major tournament. 2009: John Toshack's time in charge would be a period of rebuilding with Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale among the youngsters given their chance. 2010: Wales’ most capped outfield player and former captain Gary Speed is appointed John Toshack’s successor. 2011: Speed's first competitive game in charge ended in a 2-0 defeat at home to England during an unsuccessful Euro 2012 qualifying campaign and which saw Wales to an all time low of 117th in the Fifa rankings. 2011: Performances and results improved under Gary Speed, culminating in a 4-1 friendly win over Norway at Cardiff City Stadium. 2011: Wales and the world of football were stunned by the death of national team manager Gary Speed in November 2011. 2012: Chris Coleman was appointed manager following the death of his friend and former international team-mate. 2012: Gary Speed's sons Ed and Tommy led the tributes ahead of Wales' game against Costa Rica in February 2012 in Cardiff. 2012: Wales struggled to come to terms with Gary Speed's death and Coleman had a difficult start to his reign, losing his first five games including a 6-1 defeat in Serbia. 2013: Wales' 1-1 draw away to Belgium in the final game of an unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign proved a turning point for Coleman. The game in Brussels also marked the end of Craig Bellamy's international career while Liverpool's 16-year-old winger Harry Wilson becomes the youngest ever Wales international. 2014: After falling behind against minnows Andorra, Gareth Bale spares manager Coleman's blushes with two goals to secure victory in the opening Euro 2016 qualifier. 2015: Wales took a big step towards qualifying for their first major since 1958 when Gareth Bale's goal secured a memorable 1-0 win over Belgium at Cardiff City Stadium. 2015: Despite losing 2-0 to Bosnia-Herzegovina, Wales players celebrate after qualification for Euro 2016 was confirmed. 2016: Ashley Williams will be the first Wales captain at a major tournament since Dave Bowen at the 1958 World Cup.