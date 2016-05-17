Jason Tindall: Man United v Bournemouth postponement delays Pro Licence award

Jason Tindall has worked alongside Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe since 2009

Bournemouth assistant manager Jason Tindall has been forced to delay the completion of his Uefa Pro Licence because of Tuesday's rearranged Premier League match against Manchester United.

A bomb scare at Old Trafford caused Sunday's fixture to be abandoned.

Tindall has subsequently had to receive special dispensation to attend the Cherries' final game of the season.

"It takes two years but there are a lot of things you have to do on the journey to getting it," said Tindall.

"I had to fly away yesterday for the day and will fly back there [to Ireland] first thing tomorrow morning.

"It is all over on Friday so I am looking forward to that day. It's the highest coaching qualification.

"But the ones I feel most sorry for is our fans. On Sunday it was a lovely day and atmosphere, and everybody was excited about watching the game."

Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn confirmed on Monday that the club would supply free coach travel to as many away supporters with tickets to the match as possible.

But Tindall says, despite the inconvenience to himself and more than 3,000 away fans, Bournemouth's players remain focused on the match.

The Cherries could move up to 14th in the table with victory over Louis van Gaal's side.

"Tonight is probably more important for us than it is for Manchester United," said Tindall. "We can jump up two places if we win and we all know what financial gains that could be for the football club.

"It is a strange situation but the lads are focused, they are looking forward to the match and the occasion."