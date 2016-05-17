Thomas Robson: Sunderland defender says debut was a 'dream'

Thomas Robson made his full Sunderland debut in the 2-2 draw with Watford on Sunday

For many, Sunderland's draw away to Watford went under the radar on Sunday. With both teams safe, there was not much to play for.

However, for one young defender in the Sunderland ranks, it was the moment he had been dreaming of. Thomas Robson, a 20-year-old left-back, was named in Sam Allardyce's starting XI.

"I got told on Saturday morning that I'd be starting," he told BBC Radio Newcastle. "It was a mixture of excitement and nerves together. It wasn't a nice feeling."

Robson, who grew up just 17 miles from the Stadium of Light in Stanley, said he's achieved what many wanted, but has had to wait for his chance.

"People from my area and my age dreamed of doing that, and I've done it," he said. "Words can't describe how I feel.

"I've always understood that in a relegation battle the need for experience and I'm hoping next year we're not in one.

"I've got to start next season how I ended this one."

Robson is also full of praise for Black Cats manager Sam Allardyce, who brought him through to the first team.

"I've been training with Sam for a while," said Robson. "I'm learning a lot from the man and I just hope I keep improving.

"I'll come back and work hard, and from there the manager will make his mind up.

"I don't think we'll struggle next season. With a couple of good signing we'll be a better side next year."