St Johnstone: Simon Lappin and Scott Brown released

Simon Lappin and Scott Brown are being released by St Johnstone

Veteran midfielder Simon Lappin is among four senior players being released by St Johnstone, while striker John Sutton has been transfer-listed.

But midfielder Liam Craig has signed a new one-year contract.

Midfielder Scott Brown and defenders Plamen Krachunov and Michael Doyle are the other players exiting the club.

"Simon and Scott have been great players for me and have contributed a great deal to the club," manager Tommy Wright told his club website.

"In Simon's case, while I hope to have a little more money available at my disposal, I still have to look at the size of the squad and free up money from within to help me strengthen.

"Scott showed against Celtic last week what he is capable of, but I have had to be honest with him and say that I can't promise the regular football he needs to be playing at this stage of his career."

Brown, who joined Saints from Bradford City in 2013, spent the first half of the season on loan with Championship club Dumbarton, but the 21-year-old has only made two starts for Saints this term, with four more appearances coming from the bench.

The 33-year-old Lappin, who previously played for St Mirren, Norwich City, Motherwell, Cardiff City and Sheffield United, joined Saints in 2014 and has made 27 appearances this season.

Liam Craig (right) has scored six times for St Johnstone this season

Bulgarian 27-year-old Krachunov, previously of Slavia Sofia, has made only one start and one substitute appearance since signing in February.

Defender Doyle signed shortly after he left Alloa Athletic in January as cover for the injured Dave Mackay, but the 24-year-old has made only two appearances from the bench.

Sutton signed after leaving Motherwell last summer, but only six of his 24 appearances have been starts and the much-travelled 32-year-old Englishman has been made available for transfer or loan after contributing only one goal.

"John and I had high hopes last summer when he came here, but the form of other strikers has really limited his involvement," added Wright.

Craig, who returned to St Johnstone after leaving Hibernian last summer, has been rewarded for 38 appearances and six goals this season.

The 29-year-old's new one-year contract includes the option of a further season depending on appearances during the next campaign.

Meanwhile, St Johnstone have also released four members of their under-20 squad - goalkeeper Jordan Millar, defender Neil Martyniuk and strikers Greg Kerr and Bradley Sinclair.