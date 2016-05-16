Everton abandon Walton Hall Park stadium plan & focus on other sites

Everton moved to Goodison in 1892, having previously played at Anfield

Everton have abandoned plans for a new stadium at Walton Hall Park but have identified two possible alternative sites within the Liverpool boundary.

The Toffees have been working with Liverpool City Council to find a replacement for Goodison Park, where they have played since 1892.

Everton chief executive Robert Elstone said the plan was at "an early stage".

He hoped the new sites would provide a "more straightforward, deliverable opportunity" to build a new stadium.

Iranian businessman Farhad Moshiri bought a 49.9% stake in Everton in February and quickly outlined plans for a move from Goodison, which has a capacity of 39,572.

"Goodison Park has served the club extremely well but we need to make sure the club has a suitable stage to perform on for the future," he said.

An initial plan was to build a stadium at Walton Hall Park, a short distance north-east of Goodison, but it was strongly opposed by local protestors.

Mayor Joe Anderson said the site would now remain a park.

"Most people will be aware that I did give a commitment to Everton to support a potential scheme at Walton Hall Park with the aim of regenerating the area and creating new jobs," he said.

"However, through the work that the club and the council have done, we have concluded that effectively building a new village in north Liverpool with lots of retail space is a step too far in this current economic climate."

Across Stanley Park at Anfield, Liverpool are in the process of expanding their main stand which will take their capacity to around 54,000.