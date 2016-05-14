Luis Suarez: Barcelona striker hits hat-trick to win Pichichi - La Liga's golden boot

Luis Suarez scored four goals twice in his final five La Liga games

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez signed off with a hat-trick as he became the first player other than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to finish as La Liga's top scorer since 2009.

Suarez took his tally to 40 goals as Barca beat Granada to win the title.

Suarez, who scored 14 in the final five games, finished five clear of Real Madrid's Ronaldo - last year's winner.

Diego Forlan was top scorer seven years ago for Atletico Madrid, with Messi and Ronaldo each winning three Pichichis.

Messi, who plays alongside Suarez for Barca, was third this season with 26.

Former Liverpool striker Suarez, who played 35 times in La Liga this season, has scored 60 goals in 52 games in all competitions in 2015-16.

"I score goals thank to hard work and the help of my team-mates," said Suarez. "They give me the chances and I just put them away.

"[The Pichichi] would not have meant anything if we had not won the league."

