AFC Telford United: Managing director Lee Carter leaving role at club

AFC Telford United won 13 of their 42 league games in 2015-16

Managing director Lee Carter has stepped down from his role at National League North side AFC Telford United.

Carter, 38, was a key figure in reforming the Bucks after the original club went bust in 2004 and will hold an unpaid director's post on the board.

"I've contemplated this decision for the last 12 months and changed my mind a couple of times," Carter said.

"It is a major decision for me because it is almost as if my working life has been nothing else."

Carter, who was the new club's first chairman before becoming managing director in 2013, added: "We can quickly move on and get on with the business in hand. The club is and always will be the most important thing.''

The Bucks finished 18th in National League North this season, avoiding relegation by one point.