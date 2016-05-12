Blackpool release six players after relegation from League One

Emmerson Boyce made during his one-season stay at Blackpool

Blackpool have announced six players have been released after their relegation to League Two.

Emmerson Boyce, Charles Dunne, David Ferguson, Connor Oliver, Martin Paterson and Jarrett Rivers have left.

Midfielder David Norris has been offered a new deal by the Seasiders and they have activated a clause in the contract of defender Tom Aldred.

Boss Neil McDonald stated he is unsure if he will be with the Tangerines next season in the fourth tier.