Aberdeen to announce plans for new stadium and training facilities

Aberdeen have played at Pittodrie Stadium since their formation in 1903

Aberdeen are to announce plans to build a new stadium and training facility to the west of the city.

The site at Kingsford, near Westhill, is close to the new Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route.

The Dons had been considering a relocation to Loirston, to the south of Aberdeen, a proposal which had been marred by planning difficulties.

The Scottish Premiership club abandoned plans to build at Bellfield beside Kingswells in 2003.

The Pittodrie side faced strong opposition back then from local campaigners.

The new stadium will be subject to planning permission, with the club revealing more details of the project early on Thursday morning.