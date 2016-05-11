BBC Sport - Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea: Guus Hiddink is 'not definitely going away'
Hiddink hints at future Chelsea role
- From the section Football
Interim boss Guus Hiddink hints that he may still have a role to play at Chelsea, saying "I'm not definitely going away" after his side drew 1-1 with Liverpool.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea
