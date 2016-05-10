Slaven Bilic: West Ham Upton Park finale 'like a movie'
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic says the final game at Upton Park would make a "blockbuster movie" as they fought back to beat Manchester United 3-2 in a dramatic encounter.
The Hammers move to the Olympic Stadium next season and home fans arrived hoping to mark a memorable occasion.
The visitors led with 18 minutes left after Anthony Martial's double, but goals from Michail Antonio and Winston Reid gave the hosts victory.
"It ticked all the boxes," said Bilic.
"If you wanted to make a movie about this great stadium and about the last game then you would have all the boxes - a great opponent, late game, five goals, a thriller. All the boxes for a blockbuster."
