Slaven Bilic: West Ham Upton Park finale 'like a movie'

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic says the final game at Upton Park would make a "blockbuster movie" as they fought back to beat Manchester United 3-2 in a dramatic encounter.

The Hammers move to the Olympic Stadium next season and home fans arrived hoping to mark a memorable occasion.

The visitors led with 18 minutes left after Anthony Martial's double, but goals from Michail Antonio and Winston Reid gave the hosts victory.

"It ticked all the boxes," said Bilic.

"If you wanted to make a movie about this great stadium and about the last game then you would have all the boxes - a great opponent, late game, five goals, a thriller. All the boxes for a blockbuster."

The long goodbye

Winston Reid struck with 10 minutes left, sparking wild celebrations in the 34,662 crowd

After the final whistle, West Ham staged a spectacular fireworks display and light show as part of lengthy post-match celebrations

Former West Ham players were escorted in London taxi cabs as part of the post-match presentations

Paolo di Canio, who scored a spectacular volley at Upton Park against Wimbledon in 2000, was one of a number of former West Ham players to be introduced to the crowd after the game

Sir Trevor Brooking, who was commentating on the game for BBC Radio 5 live, both played for and managed West Ham