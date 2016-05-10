Renato Sanches: Louis van Gaal ended Man Utd interest in midfielder

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal replaced David Moyes as manager in 2014

Manager Louis van Gaal ended Manchester United's interest in new Bayern Munich signing Renato Sanches - and remains in charge of recruitment for next season.

Bayern confirmed a £27.5m deal for the Portugal midfielder on Tuesday, but Van Gaal decided to pursue other targets.

There has been speculation since December that the Dutchman will leave this summer, with ex-Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho favourite to replace him.

However, Van Gaal has insisted he will fulfil his three-year contract.

Even if the 64-year-old does leave Old Trafford a year before his contract ends, he has been heavily involved in planning for next season.

United's summer tour has been shortened significantly following his intervention and they will now spend only five full days in China for matches against Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City rather than the usual fortnight away.

It is understood talks have taken place with Mourinho, who has also managed Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Porto. A verbal agreement that the 53-year-old Portuguese will become the next manager at Old Trafford is believed to have been reached.

United chief executive Ed Woodward has been silent on Van Gaal's future at the club.

After losing at West Ham Tuesday, United must now beat Bournemouth and hope Swansea defeat Manchester City on the final weekend of the Premier League season to claim top-four finish and a place in the Champions League qualifiers.

United meet Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final on 21 May.

