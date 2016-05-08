Neil McDonald: Blackpool manager unsure of future at club after relegation

Blackpool were relegated from League One in Neil McDonald's first season as manager

Neil McDonald does not know if he will remain as Blackpool manager after the club dropped into League Two.

Sunday's 5-1 loss at Peterborough confirmed relegation to England's fourth tier, just five seasons after Blackpool were in the Premier League.

Asked where relegation left his own position, McDonald told BBC Radio Lancashire: "We'll see.

"I apologise to the fans for the whole of the season, not just today. We haven't been good enough."

McDonald, 50, refused to clarify whether he would walk away from the managerial role at Bloomfield Road, which he took in June 2015 shortly after Blackpool were relegated from the Championship.

But he did reveal he will meet with chairman Karl Oyston on Monday for talks about his future.

"It's been planned for a long time and let's see how that goes," added the former West Ham assistant manager.

"We've just been relegated as a football club. We've got some good players in the changing room but they certainly haven't done themselves justice all the way through the season."

'Lack of goals cost Blackpool'

Blackpool scored only 40 goals in 46 games this season - the lowest tally in League One

McDonald inherited a Blackpool squad that finished bottom of the Championship in 2014-15 and, after taking just one point from their first five matches, could not prevent a second successive relegation.

He continued: "It wasn't about today - it was about the rest of the season, the poor start that we had after trying to build a new team, and certainly the lack of goals all the way through has cost us.

"One point out of 15 was not a good start, even though we hardly had any players to start off with.

"We've competed, we've played well, we haven't played well, we've won games, we've lost games - in the end we've been relegated by not scoring enough goals throughout the season."