Championship - 1st Leg
Sheff Wed2Brighton0

Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

By Phil Cartwright

BBC Sport

Ross Wallace
Ross Wallace put Sheffield Wednesday in front with a left-footed shot just before half-time

Sheffield Wednesday will take a two-goal lead into the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final with Brighton after winning at Hillsborough.

After Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri had seen a goal ruled out for offside, Ross Wallace scored from 25 yards.

The visitors lost four players to injuries, including top scorer Tomer Hemed and winger Anthony Knockaert.

With Brighton down with 10 men, Kieran Lee slotted in a second to stretch the Owls' lead before Monday's second leg.

Centre-back Connor Goldson and midfielder Steve Sidwell also left the field prematurely as the Seagulls, who narrowly missed out on automatic promotion by drawing at Middlesbrough on the final day of the season, saw their 14-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Forestieri flashpoint

Andre Marriner
Referee Andre Marriner correctly ruled out a Fernando Forestieri effort after Brighton protests

Hemed had already headed against the post for Brighton during a frenetic start before the biggest talking point of the first half.

Forestieri, standing several yards offside when goalkeeper Keiren Westwood cleared upfield, fired in low past Brighton's David Stockdale for what he thought was the opening goal.

The home side were convinced that Gary Hooper had flicked the ball onto Forestieri - who by then had got himself into an onside position - but their protests were waved away by referee Andre Marriner, who consulted with his officials before deciding to disallow the goal.

Wednesday, in particular head coach Carlos Carvalhal, were incensed by the decision, which was later proved to be correct by television replays.

Injury woe for Brighton

Anthony Knockaert
Brighton's Anthony Knockaert was carried off on a stretcher after he was injured in the second half

Wednesday had only lost twice in the league at Hillsborough all season and Brighton's chances of a positive first-leg result in South Yorkshire were severely hampered by the loss of four key men to injuries.

Already without defender Lewis Dunk and Dale Stephens because of suspension, as well as injured veteran striker Bobby Zamora, manager Chris Hughton was forced into two first-half substitutions when Goldson and Hemed left the field within 30 seconds of each other.

Sidwell followed soon after the interval and Brighton were faced with the prospect of playing the final 30 minutes with 10 men when Knockaert had to be carried from the field on a stretcher.

Dunk will return from his ban for the second leg, which a depleted Brighton will enter needing to overturn a two-goal deficit to reach the play-off final at Wembley on 28 May.

Analysis

Chris Waddle, ex-Sheffield Wednesday winger on BBC Radio 5 live

"This game's not finished. Sheffield Wednesday could have put it to bed. Give Brighton credit, they've had a horrendous night with injuries and everything's been against them.

"I thought Sheffield Wednesday were excellent in spells tonight. I just hope they don't regret killing this game by three or four."

Manager reaction

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal: "I think we did one of our best performances of the season and if you exclude a moment when Brighton had a chance early on, I think we played very well.

"We are happy about the game and the score but we know we have won absolutely nothing - we have the advantage but we must understand that we can't play thinking we are winning 2-0.

"The game will start at 0-0 and we will do our best to get a good result at Brighton."

Media playback is not supported on this device

Hughton on Sheff Wed v Brighton

Brighton manager Chris Hughton: "The injuries were all substantial enough to go off and not one of them wanted to go off. At the moment I wouldn't be too optimistic about all four of them.

"I've never been involved in a game like that. We've gone through a decent period with injuries after a really tough period in the first half of the season, and whether it's the consistent games and the tempo we've had to play at in the last few weeks, I don't know.

"We have to be realistic enough to know it's going to be a tough task, but it is something that can be achieved."

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

  • 1Westwood
  • 32Hunt
  • 15Lees
  • 5Loovens
  • 36PudilBooked at 68mins
  • 33WallaceBooked at 29minsSubstituted forMatiasat 68'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 20Lee
  • 21LópezSubstituted forNuhiuat 63'minutes
  • 41Bannan
  • 45Forestieri
  • 14HooperSubstituted forLucas Joãoat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Hutchinson
  • 7Matias
  • 9Nuhiu
  • 17Helan
  • 18Lucas João
  • 23Sasso
  • 28Wildsmith

Brighton

  • 13Stockdale
  • 2BrunoBooked at 51mins
  • 17GoldsonSubstituted forRoseniorat 40'minutes
  • 3Greer
  • 12Bong
  • 27Knockaert
  • 36SidwellSubstituted forTowellat 50'minutes
  • 7KayalBooked at 90mins
  • 38Skalak
  • 9Baldock
  • 10HemedSubstituted forWilsonat 39'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Mäenpää
  • 14Calderon
  • 15Murphy
  • 21Wilson
  • 23Rosenior
  • 29Towell
  • 30Lua Lua
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
34,260

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff WedAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home16
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.

Foul by Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday).

Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Liam Rosenior.

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Liam Rosenior.

Attempt missed. Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Lees.

Booking

Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Booking

Marco Matias (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marco Matias (Sheffield Wednesday).

Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).

Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kieran Lee following a set piece situation.

Kieran Lee (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gordon Greer (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Attempt blocked. Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Atdhe Nuhiu with a headed pass.

Attempt blocked. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gaëtan Bong (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Attempt saved. Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Rosenior.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Lucas João replaces Gary Hooper.

Attempt missed. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Sam Baldock.

Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).

Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jiri Skalak (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Liam Rosenior.

Foul by Jack Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday).

James Wilson (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jiri Skalak (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Goal!

Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0. Kieran Lee (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Foul by Marco Matias (Sheffield Wednesday).

Gaëtan Bong (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jiri Skalak (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley462615572353793
2Middlesbrough462611963313289
3Brighton462417572423089
4Hull4624111169353483
5Derby4621151066432378
6Sheff Wed4619171066452174
7Ipswich461815135351269
8Cardiff461717125651568
9Brentford46198197267565
10Birmingham461615155349463
11Preston461517144545062
12QPR461418145454060
13Leeds461417155058-859
14Wolves461416165358-558
15Blackburn461316174646055
16Nottm Forest461316174347-455
17Reading461313205259-752
18Bristol City461313205471-1752
19Huddersfield461312215970-1151
20Fulham461215196679-1351
21Rotherham461310235371-1849
22Charlton46913244080-4040
23MK Dons46912253969-3039
24Bolton46515264181-4030
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you