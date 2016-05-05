Ashley Williams: Swansea & Wales captain to rest ahead of Euro 2016

Ashley Williams has played 58 matches for Wales

Wales have been given a Euro 2016 boost as captain Ashley Williams will be rested for Swansea's last two games.

Neil Taylor and Gylfi Sigurdsson will also miss the Premier League run-in with injuries, but the Euro-bound pair are not doubts for the tournament.

The Swans play West Ham on Saturday before facing Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League season.

"For us it's better to rest and prepare for next season," boss Francesco Guidolin told BBC Wales Sport.

"Ashley is very tired, he played a lot of games in this season. Jefferson Montero is not 100% and Gylfi and Neil Taylor need treatment and they are not available. "

Williams has played in every minute of Swansea's 2015-16 Premier League campaign, while Taylor has missed just one league game.

"He [Williams] needs a break. He is our skipper, he is a good player, a leader and very important for our team," Guidolin said.

Swansea confirmed their Premier League status and a sixth-straight top flight season with a 3-1 win against Liverpool.

But the Swans head coach hopes his side can finish on a high and relax in the knowledge they are not in a relegation fight.

"Manchester City can compete for the top four and West Ham as well. It's difficult for us, but I am confident because we have a good group," Guidolin added.

"Freedom is a dangerous word for football because it is important to play focused and concentrate as the Premier League is very difficult.

"We will play against clubs with an important target, but I think it is better to have this problem than the problem of [Sunderland manager] Sam Allardyce or [Newcastle manager] Rafa Benitez."