David Stephens: Boreham Wood defender signs new deal

David Stephens has previously played for Hibernian and Barnet

Defender David Stephens has signed a new contract with Boreham Wood after the club survived their first season in the National League.

The 24-year-old played 20 times to help the Wood avoid relegation from English non-league's top tier.

Midfielder Billy Clifford, plus strikers Junior Morias and Jordan Chedozie, have 28 days to respond to re-engagement offers from the club.

Offers have also been made to "another three important (existing) players".

James Russell, Ben Nunn, Danny Woodards, Joe Devera, Ricky Shakes and Conor Clifford are all contracted to the Wood for next season.