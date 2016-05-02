Andy King joins Wales' Premier League winners

Andy King has played in 26 of Leicester's Premier League games in 2015-16

Leicester City midfielder Andy King has become the fourth Welshman to earn a Premier League winner's medal.

The Foxes won the title as Chelsea ended Tottenham Hotspur's challenge in a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs was the last Welshman to win the Premier League, his record 13th title in 2013.

Mark Hughes and Clayton Blackmore also won the Premier League with Manchester United since English football's top division was rebranded in 1992.

Almost 30 Welshmen helped clubs win the English football's old First Division, the Premier League's previous incarnation, including John Toshack at Liverpool and fellow former Wales managers Gary Speed and Terry Yorath.

Everton pair Neville Southall and Kevin Ratcliffe, Liverpool's Ian Rush, Cliff Jones (Tottenham), Jack Kelsey (Arsenal) were also title winners.

On Twitter, King said: "From League 1 to Premier League Champions!! Unbelievable feeling."

He added: "I thought I'd seen everything with this club, but I never thought I'd see this. It's difficult to put into words.

"The players deserve it, the gaffer and the staff deserve it, and the fans deserve it. It's been an unbelievable season.

"The story of where this team has come from to get to this point has been all over the world recently and I think the lads deserve great credit for the way they've taken it in their stride, stayed focused and kept delivering results - especially with a great side like Spurs chasing us so hard.

"We've been so consistent and just determined not to let the opportunity pass us by. We deserve this."