Match ends, Manchester City 2, Arsenal 2.
Manchester City 2-2 Arsenal
Manchester City could miss out on a Champions League place to neighbours Manchester United after Arsenal fought back to draw at Etihad Stadium.
Strikes from Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne twice gave City the lead in Manuel Pellegrini's farewell home game.
But Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez goals mean new boss Pep Guardiola could take charge of a side outside European football's elite club competition.
Arsenal need a point against Aston Villa to clinch their top-four place.
A draw at home to the already relegated Midlands side would mean Champions League qualification for the 19th successive season for Arsene Wenger's men, who could yet overhaul their local rivals Tottenham for second.
|Race for the Champions League
|Arsenal
|Man City
|Man Utd
|Tues, 10 May
|West Ham (away)
|Sun, 15 May
|Aston Villa (home)
|Swansea (away)
|Bournemouth (home)
Louis van Gaal's United, currently fifth, two points behind their neighbours with a game in hand, will finish above City if they win at West Ham and at home to Bournemouth, regardless of how Pellegrini's side do at Swansea on the final day.
Pellegrini's imperfect goodbye
How will Manuel Pellegrini go down in Manchester City history? Domestic underachiever in some eyes, European pioneer in others.
City were well placed to win a second Premier League title in three seasons when the affable Chilean announced on 1 February that he would be replaced by Pep Guardiola at the end of the season.
Since then the Blues have won only six of their 14 league matches, meaning Guardiola could arrive from Bayern Munich without Champions League football to plan for.
Pellegrini has led City to League Cup victory this season and taken them into the Champions League semi-final. But the solemn expression of chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak at the final whistle said everything - finishing fifth is not acceptable for the club's mega-rich Abu Dhabi owners.
|Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage on BBC Radio 5 live
|"Who'd have thought at the start of this season that Manchester City might finish outside the top four?
|"It will be an absolute disaster for City as a football club if they do not qualify for the Champions League this season."
Arsenal close in on Champions League
Following second-placed Tottenham's 2-1 home defeat by Southampton earlier on Sunday, Arsenal knew victory would move them level with their arch-rivals going into the final weekend.
Arsene Wenger's side were unable to take all three points, but they showed character to fight back twice against top-four rivals City.
The Blues produced a lively attacking performance after being criticised for a laboured display in their narrow second-leg defeat at Real Madrid on Wednesday.
Pellegrini's side deservedly led when Aguero found space to turn and drill in from the edge of the area.
A defensive mix-up between Joe Hart and Gael Clichy conceded the corner from which Giroud equalised with a header, but De Bruyne's run and precise finish edged City back in front.
The home side threatened a third before Arsenal fought back to earn a deserved point through Sanchez's clinical strike from 15 yards.
Despite missing the chance to rein in Spurs, Wenger was satisfied with a point that puts them on the verge of Champions League football.
Only a shock loss against Villa, coupled with City and Manchester United taking maximum points in their remaining games, would see the Gunners finish fifth.
Mixed injury news for England (and Arsenal)
England manager Roy Hodgson was not present at the Etihad, having watched Spurs' 2-1 defeat by Southampton at White Hart Lane instead.
Hodgson will have been concerned to see television pictures of Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck - a trusted member of his squad - limp off midway through the first half with a knee injury.
But, consequently, there was some positive news for Hodgson for Euro 2016.
Manchester-born Welbeck was replaced by midfielder Jack Wilshere, who made only his second substitute appearance of the season after his own 10-month injury absence.
Wilshere, 24, showed signs of his undoubted ability, topping Arsenal's passing accuracy statistics, as well as - perhaps unwisely - launching into a couple of tigerish tackles.
"For me, 70 minutes - playing with high intensity and pressure - was great," he said.
"I don't want the season to end. I feel good and fresh so I will see what happens after that."
What they said
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini:
"We should have won that game, and I think we deserved it. We played very well. Our first 25 minutes were some of the best here this season. But Arsenal's goals were good.
"The effort, speed and character was good, and we were playing against a very good team."
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger:
"I am not disappointed because twice we were losing and twice we came back. It was a game that was very, very intense.
"I was surprised by the intensity of City's start. We expected an intense game but they really came out with strong pressure.
"The good thing is that we absorbed it and we've shown good character today."
The stats you need to know
- Sergio Aguero has scored in six consecutive Premier League games for the first time - the first Manchester City player to do so.
- Manchester City have not won any of their eight Premier League games against the top five this season, drawing three and losing five.
- Arsenal scored with their only two shots on target.
- Oliver Giroud scored his first goal in his past 16 Premier League appearances.
- Giroud now has 18 headed goals in the Premier League, more than any other player since the Frenchman made his debut (August 2012).
Line-ups
Man City
- 1Hart
- 3Sagna
- 30OtamendiBooked at 90mins
- 20Mangala
- 22Clichy
- 15NavasSubstituted forBonyat 79'minutes
- 25FernandinhoBooked at 90mins
- 6RegesSubstituted forY Touréat 79'minutes
- 17De Bruyne
- 72IheanachoSubstituted forSterlingat 71'minutes
- 10Agüero
Substitutes
- 7Sterling
- 13Caballero
- 14Bony
- 18Delph
- 26Demichelis
- 42Y Touré
- 69Angelino
Arsenal
- 33Cech
- 24Bellerín
- 5GabrielBooked at 71mins
- 6Koscielny
- 18Monreal
- 35ElnenySubstituted forCoquelinat 76'minutes
- 16Ramsey
- 17Sánchez
- 45IwobiSubstituted forWalcottat 59'minutes
- 23WelbeckSubstituted forWilshereat 24'minutes
- 12Giroud
Substitutes
- 3Gibbs
- 10Wilshere
- 13Ospina
- 14Walcott
- 19Cazorla
- 28Campbell
- 34Coquelin
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 54,425
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 2, Arsenal 2.
Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).
Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Fernandinho (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).
Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City).
Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Wilfried Bony (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gaël Clichy with a cross.
Wilfried Bony (Manchester City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Bacary Sagna with a cross.
Offside, Arsenal. Alexis Sánchez tries a through ball, but Laurent Koscielny is caught offside.
Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).
Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal).
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jack Wilshere.
Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal).
Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Wilshere (Arsenal).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Yaya Touré replaces Fernando.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Wilfried Bony replaces Jesús Navas.
Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nacho Monreal (Arsenal).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Francis Coquelin replaces Mohamed Elneny.
Foul by Eliaquim Mangala (Manchester City).
Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Petr Cech.
Attempt saved. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Gabriel Paulista (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gabriel Paulista (Arsenal).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Raheem Sterling replaces Kelechi Iheanacho.
Foul by Fernando (Manchester City).
Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 2, Arsenal 2. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.