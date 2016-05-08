Match ends, Celtic 3, Aberdeen 2.
Celtic 3-2 Aberdeen
-
Celtic sealed a fifth successive league title but only after a second-half scare from their closest challengers.
Their triumph was already an inevitability, but the celebrations began in earnest as Patrick Roberts scored two fine early goals.
Aberdeen, who offered a stout challenge all season, looked dead and buried when Mikael Lustig scored after the break.
But quickfire goals from Niall McGinn and Andrew Considine took some of the gloss off the title party.
Champions profit from high-tempo opening
Celtic may have lost just three league games on their way to this latest triumph but manager Ronny Deila is departing in the summer.
The Norwegian cannot match the points tally from his debut season and this victory illustrated an inconsistency that has dogged his side throughout his second campaign.
The champions were irresistible in the first half but disjointed after the interval as Aberdeen ate into their lead.
The Dons - runners-up for a second year running - knew even a first league victory at Celtic Park since 2004 would have no bearing on the destination of the Premiership trophy since they trailed by nine points and a huge goal difference margin with three games to play.
But Derek McInnes was determined to beat Celtic for a third time this season, to reaffirm his belief that they have narrowed the gap.
Had Niall McGinn not directed a shot wide from point-blank range inside the opening five minutes, they may have had a chance of doing so. As it was, Celtic went on to be utterly dominant in the first period.
Roberts - the teenage winger on loan from Manchester City - again showed why the English club paid £12m for his services, as he darted in off the right touchline, away from Graeme Shinnie and found the top corner with a ferocious strike from 25 yards.
Aberdeen were sitting too far off their opponents, who looked hungry to secure the championship in style, and allowed Leigh Griffiths time and space to pick out Roberts inside the box. This time the youngster curled inside the far post.
The third goal was every bit as impressive. Callum McGregor did brilliantly to trick his way past Shinnie and his cutback was swept into the net by Lustig.
The atmosphere inside a packed Celtic Park was joyous, with the team looking every bit like the best team in the land.
Spirited Dons reply
But as has been the case on several occasions on Deila's watch, Celtic's concentration slipped and after a couple of warnings, Aberdeen got a foothold in the game when Jonny Hayes provided McGinn with the chance to slide the ball past Craig Gordon.
That was compounded seven minutes later when McGinn's free-kick was headed emphatically past the keeper by Considine.
Shay Logan missed the best chance Aberdeen had to equalise when he headed wide from only a few yards as Celtic held on to move 12 points clear at the top of the league.
All sense of anti-climax vanished at full-time as the stadium broke into rapturous applause and the players basked in the glory of the club's 47th league title.
Line-ups
Celtic
- 1Gordon
- 23LustigBooked at 17minsSubstituted forJankoat 73'minutes
- 28Sviatchenko
- 21MulgrewSubstituted forAmbroseat 45'minutesBooked at 63mins
- 63Tierney
- 6Bitton
- 42McGregor
- 27Roberts
- 18RogicSubstituted forJohansenat 82'minutes
- 14Armstrong
- 9Griffiths
Substitutes
- 3Izaguirre
- 4Ambrose
- 17Christie
- 19Allan
- 22Janko
- 25Johansen
- 26Bailly
Aberdeen
- 19Collin
- 2LoganBooked at 40mins
- 4Considine
- 5TaylorBooked at 61mins
- 3Shinnie
- 8FloodBooked at 50minsSubstituted forRobsonat 79'minutes
- 22Jack
- 10McGinn
- 7McLean
- 11Hayes
- 18ChurchSubstituted forReynoldsat 42'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Reynolds
- 15Robson
- 20Brown
- 23Storie
- 26McKenna
- 27Wright
- 41Nuttall
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 47,877
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 3, Aberdeen 2.
Attempt saved. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Andrew Considine (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Patrick Roberts.
Attempt blocked. Patrick Roberts (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen).
Erik Sviatchenko (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Andrew Considine.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Stefan Johansen replaces Tomas Rogic.
Barry Robson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tomas Rogic (Celtic).
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Barry Robson replaces Willo Flood.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Nir Bitton.
Attempt missed. Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Saidy Janko (Celtic).
Foul by Willo Flood (Aberdeen).
Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).
Saidy Janko (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Saidy Janko replaces Mikael Lustig because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Patrick Roberts (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Adam Collin.
Attempt saved. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nir Bitton (Celtic).
Attempt saved. Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 3, Aberdeen 2. Andrew Considine (Aberdeen) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Niall McGinn following a set piece situation.
Booking
Efe Ambrose (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Efe Ambrose (Celtic).
Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Booking
Ash Taylor (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ash Taylor (Aberdeen).
Nir Bitton (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikael Lustig (Celtic).
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 3, Aberdeen 1. Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonny Hayes.
Attempt saved. Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.