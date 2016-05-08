Doncaster Rovers 0-0 Burton Albion

League One
Burton Albion secured promotion to the Championship for the first time with a nervy draw at Doncaster that confirmed Rovers' relegation to League Two.

With third-placed Walsall thumping Port Vale, Burton needed a draw to guarantee their second consecutive promotion.

The Brewers' best chance fell to Calum Butcher, who was denied when one-on-one, but they held on to remain second.

Doncaster had needed a win, plus defeat for Fleetwood and an improbable 13-goal swing, to avoid relegation.

Burton among the big boys

Burton, who won promotion to England's third tier for the first time last season as League Two champions under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, reappointed Nigel Clough for a second spell in charge after Hasselbaink's switch to Queens Park Rangers in December.

Since Clough's return, when Burton were top of League One, they have won 12, drawn eight and lost six of their 26 matches, failing to win in six games between 26 March and 19 April to set up a nervous finale to the season.

With Walsall winning 5-0 at Vale Park, Burton knew that a Doncaster winner would have denied them promotion, but Jon McLaughlin's goal was rarely threatened.

Their clean sheet ensured the club that was playing non-league football for its entire history until 2009 will face two former European Cup winners - Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest - in the Championship next season.

Doncaster, who spent five seasons in the Championship between 2008 and 2014, will return to the fourth tier for the first time since 2004.

Relegated from the second tier on the final day of the season by a last-gasp Birmingham goal two years ago, Rovers' drop to League Two was made more likely by a dismal 17-match winless run between 9 January and 9 April.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Clough on Burton's promotion to Championship

Burton manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Derby: "I think it's an emotional time for everybody. It is truly, truly remarkable.

"We don't spend money we haven't got, there's no big investors, nobody puts any money in. You just run it sensibly, make good decisions, try to get good characters in the club and on the pitch and you've got a chance.

"I think it's fitting we get promoted with a clean sheet. It was a good solid performance."

