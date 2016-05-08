Gillingham 1-2 Millwall

Aiden O'Brien scores the opening goal for Millwall, his 13th of the season

Gillingham missed out on a play-off place as they were beaten by Millwall in a thrilling final-day encounter.

Only a win would have given Gillingham any chance of a top-six finish, but it was Millwall who took the lead as Aiden O'Brien tapped in.

Mahlon Romeo was sent off late on for Millwall, before John Egan fired in a deserved equaliser off the crossbar.

But Brennan Dickenson gave away a last-minute penalty, which Lee Gregory coolly converted for the visitors.

Other results went against the Gills as well, with Barnsley winning comfortably at champions Wigan to claim the final play-off place.

Gillingham finished the season in ninth position, five points outside the play-off places, after only winning two league matches in the final three months of the campaign.

Millwall manager Neil Harris was sent to the stands as he reacted to Romeo's dismissal, which will rule the young defender out of his side's play-off fixtures.

However, the last-minute penalty was enough for Millwall to finish fourth and secured second-leg home advantage for their semi-final with Bradford as they seek promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.