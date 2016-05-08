Match ends, Gillingham 1, Millwall 2.
Gillingham 1-2 Millwall
Gillingham missed out on a play-off place as they were beaten by Millwall in a thrilling final-day encounter.
Only a win would have given Gillingham any chance of a top-six finish, but it was Millwall who took the lead as Aiden O'Brien tapped in.
Mahlon Romeo was sent off late on for Millwall, before John Egan fired in a deserved equaliser off the crossbar.
But Brennan Dickenson gave away a last-minute penalty, which Lee Gregory coolly converted for the visitors.
Other results went against the Gills as well, with Barnsley winning comfortably at champions Wigan to claim the final play-off place.
Gillingham finished the season in ninth position, five points outside the play-off places, after only winning two league matches in the final three months of the campaign.
Millwall manager Neil Harris was sent to the stands as he reacted to Romeo's dismissal, which will rule the young defender out of his side's play-off fixtures.
However, the last-minute penalty was enough for Millwall to finish fourth and secured second-leg home advantage for their semi-final with Bradford as they seek promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.
Line-ups
Gillingham
- 1Nelson
- 50Oshilaja
- 4Egan
- 5Ehmer
- 24Dickenson
- 44Wright
- 7LoftSubstituted forWilliamsat 58'minutes
- 23DackBooked at 79mins
- 8HessenthalerSubstituted forJacksonat 58'minutes
- 10McDonald
- 14SamuelSubstituted forNorrisat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Jackson
- 6El-Abd
- 9Williams
- 12Morris
- 16Osadebe
- 17Donnelly
- 19Norris
Millwall
- 13ArcherBooked at 90mins
- 27RomeoBooked at 86mins
- 17Webster
- 16Beevers
- 3Martin
- 19TaylorBooked at 90mins
- 26Abdou
- 24Thompson
- 18FergusonSubstituted forUpsonat 71'minutes
- 20MorisonSubstituted forCraigat 88'minutes
- 22O'BrienSubstituted forGregoryat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Forde
- 4Edwards
- 5Craig
- 6Williams
- 8Upson
- 9Gregory
- 10Onyedinma
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 9,375
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gillingham 1, Millwall 2.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 1, Millwall 2. Lee Gregory (Millwall) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty conceded by Brennan Dickenson (Gillingham) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Millwall. Lee Gregory draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Ryan Jackson (Gillingham).
Ed Upson (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cody McDonald (Gillingham).
Nadjim Abdou (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Chris Taylor (Millwall) is shown the yellow card.
Luke Norris (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Byron Webster (Millwall).
Booking
Jordan Archer (Millwall) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 1, Millwall 1. John Egan (Gillingham) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the top right corner. Assisted by George Williams.
Brennan Dickenson (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lee Gregory (Millwall).
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Tony Craig replaces Steve Morison.
Dismissal
Mahlon Romeo (Millwall) is shown the red card.
Brennan Dickenson (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mahlon Romeo (Millwall).
Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Ben Thompson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Wright (Gillingham).
Attempt missed. Josh Wright (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Bradley Dack (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Luke Norris (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Beevers (Millwall).
Foul by Luke Norris (Gillingham).
Mark Beevers (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Bradley Dack (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Bradley Dack (Gillingham).
Ben Thompson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Wright (Gillingham).
Ben Thompson (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by George Williams (Gillingham).
Nadjim Abdou (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Lee Gregory replaces Aiden O'Brien.
Attempt missed. George Williams (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
George Williams (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nadjim Abdou (Millwall).