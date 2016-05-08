Peterborough United 5-1 Blackpool

Jacob Blyth's first-half header had given Blackpool hope of surviving relegation

Blackpool's relegation to League Two was confirmed as Peterborough came from behind with five second-half goals.

The Seasiders were playing in the Premier League as recently as 2010-11.

Blackpool needed a win to have any chance of avoiding a second successive relegation and grabbed an early lead through striker Jacob Blyth's header.

But a Jon Taylor hat-trick, Marcus Maddison's penalty and Shaquile Coulthirst's finish for Posh dashed any hope that Blackpool had of survival.

Their relegation from the Football League's third tier was also confirmed by a win for Lancashire neighbours Fleetwood at already-relegated Crewe.

Three relegations in five seasons makes Blackpool's drop from the first to the fourth tier of English football one of the quickest in Football League history.