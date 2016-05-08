Wigan Athletic 1-4 Barnsley

Sam Winnall took his goal tally to 22 for the season with a brace against champions Wigan Athletic

Sam Winnall's double booked Barnsley a League One play-off spot, and slightly soured champions Wigan Athletic's promotion party with a 4-1 thumping.

While Wigan were already assured of the trophy they collected after this loss, the Tykes had to match Scunthorpe to edge into the top six, and did.

Will Grigg's 28th of the season was overhauled by Winnall's spot-kick and close-range finish in the first half.

Conor Hourihane's strike and Josh Brownhill's free-kick capped the win.

Chris McCann's dismissal was further disappointment for Wigan late on after a challenge on Adam Hammill, who received a yellow card for his response.

Walsall, who won convincingly at Port Vale, will provide the opposition for Barnsley in the play-off semi-finals.

Gary Caldwell's Latics return to the second tier at the first time of asking after last season's relegation, having not dropped out of the promotion mix since October and with just two defeats in 24 games between December and the end of the campaign.

For Barnsley, who were bottom of the table in late November, a place in the top six has come on the back of a remarkable run of just three defeats in 23 league games.

Interim boss Paul Heckingbottom took over after Lee Johnson's departure to Bristol City in February and has now guided the club to the Johnstone's Paint Trophy and the play-offs during his time in charge.

Wigan manager Gary Caldwell told BBC Radio Manchester: "It doesn't get much better.

"When you set out in pre-season, it's a long road to the title but I believed from minute one in this club, the group of players and I believe we're the best team in the league.

"The players win you games, the players win you the league but there's satisfaction that myself and the staff's hard work and dedication they have done has come together."

The scene behind the goal at the away end after Barnsley's equaliser at Wigan