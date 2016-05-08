Match ends, Wigan Athletic 1, Barnsley 4.
Wigan Athletic 1-4 Barnsley
Sam Winnall's double booked Barnsley a League One play-off spot, and slightly soured champions Wigan Athletic's promotion party with a 4-1 thumping.
While Wigan were already assured of the trophy they collected after this loss, the Tykes had to match Scunthorpe to edge into the top six, and did.
Will Grigg's 28th of the season was overhauled by Winnall's spot-kick and close-range finish in the first half.
Conor Hourihane's strike and Josh Brownhill's free-kick capped the win.
Chris McCann's dismissal was further disappointment for Wigan late on after a challenge on Adam Hammill, who received a yellow card for his response.
Walsall, who won convincingly at Port Vale, will provide the opposition for Barnsley in the play-off semi-finals.
Gary Caldwell's Latics return to the second tier at the first time of asking after last season's relegation, having not dropped out of the promotion mix since October and with just two defeats in 24 games between December and the end of the campaign.
For Barnsley, who were bottom of the table in late November, a place in the top six has come on the back of a remarkable run of just three defeats in 23 league games.
Interim boss Paul Heckingbottom took over after Lee Johnson's departure to Bristol City in February and has now guided the club to the Johnstone's Paint Trophy and the play-offs during his time in charge.
Wigan manager Gary Caldwell told BBC Radio Manchester: "It doesn't get much better.
"When you set out in pre-season, it's a long road to the title but I believed from minute one in this club, the group of players and I believe we're the best team in the league.
"The players win you games, the players win you the league but there's satisfaction that myself and the staff's hard work and dedication they have done has come together."
Line-ups
Wigan
- 13Nicholls
- 22Warnock
- 28Pearce
- 20Morgan
- 5DanielsSubstituted forWabaraat 45'minutes
- 7McCannBooked at 90mins
- 4PerkinsBooked at 34mins
- 6Power
- 31WildschutSubstituted forColcloughat 45'minutes
- 9Grigg
- 17JacobsSubstituted forVuckicat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Morsy
- 24McAleny
- 25Barnett
- 27Colclough
- 29Vuckic
- 32Jääskeläinen
- 34Wabara
Barnsley
- 1Davies
- 22Williams
- 26Mawson
- 4Roberts
- 7Scowen
- 20HammillBooked at 90mins
- 8Hourihane
- 11Brownhill
- 34IsgroveSubstituted forMcCourtat 79'minutes
- 18FletcherSubstituted forChapmanat 78'minutes
- 9WinnallSubstituted forToneyat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Nyatanga
- 12McCourt
- 13Townsend
- 24Toney
- 25Tuton
- 32Chapman
- 35White
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
- Attendance:
- 18,730
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 1, Barnsley 4.
Booking
Adam Hammill (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Chris McCann (Wigan Athletic) is shown the red card.
Attempt saved. Haris Vuckic (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Adam Hammill (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Ryan Colclough (Wigan Athletic).
Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris McCann (Wigan Athletic).
Adam Hammill (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Craig Morgan (Wigan Athletic).
Harry Chapman (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Ivan Toney replaces Sam Winnall.
David Perkins (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Winnall (Barnsley).
Attempt missed. Adam Hammill (Barnsley) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high.
Foul by Max Power (Wigan Athletic).
Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Jak McCourt replaces Lloyd Isgrove.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Harry Chapman replaces Ashley Fletcher.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Alfie Mawson.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by George Williams.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 1, Barnsley 4. Josh Brownhill (Barnsley) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Foul by Ryan Colclough (Wigan Athletic).
Lloyd Isgrove (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Max Power (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Haris Vuckic replaces Michael Jacobs.
Stephen Warnock (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ashley Fletcher (Barnsley).
Adam Hammill (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Colclough (Wigan Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 1, Barnsley 3. Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Stephen Warnock (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Scowen (Barnsley).
Attempt saved. Adam Hammill (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Second Half
Second Half begins Wigan Athletic 1, Barnsley 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Reece Wabara replaces Donervon Daniels.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Ryan Colclough replaces Yanic Wildschut.