League One
Sheff Utd0Scunthorpe2

Sheffield United 0-2 Scunthorpe United

Scunthorpe United
Scunthorpe finished seventh in League One with 74 points

Scunthorpe United failed to make the League One play-offs despite beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Scunthorpe needed to better Barnsley's result at Wigan to secure the final play-off position but the Tykes' victory ended their top-six ambitions.

Tom Hopper put the Iron ahead as he slid Paddy Madden's deflected effort past keeper George Long from 15 yards.

Madden fired past Long after half-time as Scunthorpe kept pushing but they ended the season in seventh place.

Scunthorpe started the day on equal points with Barnsley and began strongly, with Luke Williams' long-range effort well held by Long.

Billy Sharp curled Matt Done's cross wide of the post as the Blades struggled to make any impact, before the unmarked Hooper tapped the Iron's first goal past Long.

The home side looked stronger after the break as Sharp saw his low effort from distance turned wide, but a defensive mix-up in the box allowed Madden to score his 23rd of the season.

Long pulled off two excellent saves as Williams and Madden came close for the visitors, but Barnsley's win scuppered their chance of reaching the play-offs.

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

  • 25Long
  • 21Baptiste
  • 34Edgar
  • 19McEveley
  • 8CouttsBooked at 44minsSubstituted forReedat 78'minutes
  • 6Basham
  • 35HammondSubstituted forWhitemanat 45'minutes
  • 17WoolfordSubstituted forCuvelierat 62'minutes
  • 14Done
  • 29Adams
  • 10Sharp

Substitutes

  • 18Sammon
  • 22Reed
  • 32McGahey
  • 33Cuvelier
  • 36Whiteman
  • 37Kelly
  • 39Ramsdale

Scunthorpe

  • 1Daniels
  • 33Clarke
  • 5MirfinSubstituted forGoodeat 85'minutes
  • 23Wallace
  • 17Townsend
  • 7Williams
  • 15Dawson
  • 26Ness
  • 16Adelakun
  • 22Hopper
  • 9Madden

Substitutes

  • 3Laird
  • 8Vose
  • 13Anyon
  • 18King
  • 20Goode
  • 27Burdett
  • 29Wootton
Referee:
Michael Bull
Attendance:
21,445

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamScunthorpe
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home12
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Sheffield United 0, Scunthorpe United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Scunthorpe United 2.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Murray Wallace.

Foul by Che Adams (Sheffield United).

Charlie Goode (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Benjamin Whiteman (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United).

Attempt missed. Alex Baptiste (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Murray Wallace.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Charlie Goode replaces David Mirfin because of an injury.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Tom Hopper.

Attempt missed. Luke Williams (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Murray Wallace.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Louis Reed replaces Paul Coutts.

Attempt missed. David Edgar (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Murray Wallace.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Alex Baptiste.

Foul by Alex Baptiste (Sheffield United).

Luke Williams (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Che Adams (Sheffield United) header from very close range is just a bit too high.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Murray Wallace.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Matt Done.

Goal!

Goal! Sheffield United 0, Scunthorpe United 2. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Hopper.

Attempt missed. Benjamin Whiteman (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Florent Cuvelier replaces Martyn Woolford.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Conor Townsend.

Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Martyn Woolford.

Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United).

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Martyn Woolford.

Attempt blocked. Luke Williams (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Second Half

Second Half begins Sheffield United 0, Scunthorpe United 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Benjamin Whiteman replaces Dean Hammond.

Half Time

First Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Scunthorpe United 1.

Attempt missed. Martyn Woolford (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Booking

Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Paul Coutts (Sheffield United).

Luke Williams (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan462415782453787
2Burton4625101157372085
3Walsall4624121071492284
4Millwall462491373492481
5Bradford4623111255401580
6Barnsley462281670541674
7Scunthorpe4621111460471374
8Coventry4619121567491869
9Gillingham4619121571561569
10Rochdale461912156861769
11Sheff Utd461812166459566
12Port Vale461811175658-265
13Peterborough46196218273963
14Bury461612185673-1760
15Southend461611195864-659
16Swindon461611196471-759
17Oldham461218164458-1454
18Chesterfield46158235870-1253
19Fleetwood461215195256-451
20Shrewsbury461311225879-2150
21Doncaster461113224864-1646
22Blackpool461210244063-2346
23Colchester46913245799-4240
24Crewe46713264683-3734
View full League One table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you