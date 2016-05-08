Match ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Crewe Alexandra 0.
Fleetwood Town 2-0 Crewe Alexandra
Two early goals helped Fleetwood ease past already-relegated Crewe to secure their League One survival.
The Cod Army needed just a draw to condemn Blackpool and Doncaster to the fourth tier, with victory taking them to 51 points.
Bobby Grant struck in sweetly off the underside of the bar from more than 25 yards to put the hosts in front.
Fleetwood's Devante Cole then miscued from close range, but fired in shortly after from David Ball's cross-shot.
It was only a second win in 13 attempts for Steven Pressley's side, who finished 19th, five points clear of the relegation zone.
Despite being involved in a relegation scrap, Fleetwood have lost just six home league games this season - the same number as third-placed Walsall.
Crewe ended the campaign six points adrift at the bottom, without an away win since November.
Crewe manager Steve Davis told BBC Radio Stoke:
"It was a disappointing end to the season from us. The first half was nowhere near good enough.
"We didn't hold back afterwards. We let the players know how we feel about the season. We gave them ten barrels.
"They did not work hard enough and didn't show enough. We were not dangerous enough and we didn't close people down enough.
"We wanted to come here, make it difficult for them and try to upset the odds. We had a lot of possession, especially in the second half, but we didn't create enough."
Line-ups
Fleetwood
- 1Maxwell
- 2McLaughlin
- 6Pond
- 4Jordan
- 7Bell
- 5JónssonBooked at 9mins
- 8Ryan
- 14GrantSubstituted forNirennoldat 61'minutes
- 23BallSubstituted forAndrewat 58'minutes
- 37Scougall
- 44ColeSubstituted forHunterat 73'minutesBooked at 84mins
Substitutes
- 3Andrew
- 9Ameobi
- 15Nirennold
- 21Moore
- 22Hunter
- 27Haughton
- 31Nilsson
Crewe
- 1Garratt
- 2TurtonBooked at 2mins
- 5Ray
- 3Guthrie
- 41Bakayogo
- 15Fox
- 18Bingham
- 31KirkSubstituted forCooperat 77'minutes
- 10Inman
- 25AinleySubstituted forUdohat 65'minutes
- 9HaberSubstituted forSaundersat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Nugent
- 11Cooper
- 12Dalla Valle
- 13Richards
- 14Saunders
- 20Jones
- 39Udoh
- Referee:
- James Adcock
- Attendance:
- 3,302
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Crewe Alexandra 0.
Attempt saved. Daniel Udoh (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Danny Andrew (Fleetwood Town).
George Cooper (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Victor Nirennold.
Attempt blocked. David Fox (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Chris Maxwell.
Attempt saved. Daniel Udoh (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Eggert Jónsson.
Attempt blocked. George Ray (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Victor Nirennold.
Foul by Danny Andrew (Fleetwood Town).
Oliver Turton (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Victor Nirennold (Fleetwood Town).
Billy Bingham (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Oliver Turton (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Amari'i Bell.
George Cooper (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eggert Jónsson (Fleetwood Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. George Cooper replaces Charlie Kirk.
Attempt missed. Daniel Udoh (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Victor Nirennold (Fleetwood Town).
Bradden Inman (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Ashley Hunter replaces Devante Cole.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Stefan Scougall (Fleetwood Town) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Bradden Inman (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Amari'i Bell.
David Fox (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Scougall (Fleetwood Town).
Delay in match Bradden Inman (Crewe Alexandra) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Daniel Udoh replaces Callum Ainley.
Attempt missed. Zoumana Bakayogo (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Stefan Scougall (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Conor McLaughlin (Fleetwood Town).
Bradden Inman (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Fleetwood Town).
Billy Bingham (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.