Scottish Championship play-off: Livingston 4-3 Stranraer (6-8 aet)

Stranraer consigned Livingston to relegation by scoring twice in extra time to progress to the Championship play-off final against Ayr United.

Liam Buchanan and Jordan White scored for Livi, but Paul Cairney gave Stranraer more breathing space.

However, Danny Mullen and Craig Halkett scored dramatic late goals.

Stranraer always looked brighter in the added 30 minutes with Liam Dick and Jamie Longworth strikes setting up the tasty tie against Ayr.

Livingston's board and manager David Hopkin will meet on Monday to discuss the implications of relegation to League One.

Dick's goal - a low effort into the far corner from a relatively tight angle - was his first of the season and perhaps the most crucial of the Blues' season.

It made it 7-6 to the visitors, who had qualified by finishing fourth in League One, on aggregate before Longworth added another following a twisting run with seconds left.

Livingston, who finished second bottom of the Championship, started the afternoon brightly as Buchanan rounded Blues goalkeeper Cameron Belford to roll the ball in.

White then scored with an emphatic shot after an indirect free-kick.

Stranraer had struggled to create chances, but Cairney's speculative, dipping half-volley from 25 yards was sublime and increased their aggregate lead.

It came after a Livi penalty claim when White went down.

Low drives into the corner in the 89th minute and third minute of added time for by Mullen and Halkett seemed to be hammer blows for Stranraer.

However, it was the Stair Park side who had the character to deliver in extra time.