Leicester City 3-1 Everton

Champions Leicester comfortably beat Everton before being presented with the Premier League trophy during a day of celebrations at the King Power Stadium.

Jamie Vardy scored twice but missed out on a hat-trick by blazing a second penalty over the bar.

City's longest-serving player Andy King was also on the score-sheet with Kevin Mirallas netting Everton's consolation.

But this was almost a sideshow to the festivities for the Foxes' first top-flight title in their 132-year history.

The celebrations included a pre-match performance from Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli in front of a sold-out stadium bedecked in banners declaring the club's new status as champions of England.

And then, once the game had finished, came the moment all connected with the club had been waiting for - the lifting of the Premier League trophy.

It was held aloft by captain Wes Morgan and manager Claudio Ranieri to a rapturous response from those inside the King Power Stadium and thousands more who had gathered outside the ground.

Celebration time

Andrea Bocelli (left) performed two songs prior to kick-off at the King Power Stadium

Saturday afternoon was billed as a title party, but for most inside the stadium the celebrations have been ongoing since Tottenham's draw at Chelsea confirmed the Foxes as the most remarkable of Premier League winners.

The City players themselves only returned to training for this fixture on Thursday after being given an extra day off to revel in their stunning triumph and presumably to fully recover from a rowdy Monday night at Jamie Vardy's house.

From the moment they emerged for their pre-match warm-up, they were cheered to the rafters by supporters who had begun to mass in the stadium hours earlier to enjoy a beer on the club and revel in its greatest moment.

So keen were the home fans to show their appreciation to Ranieri and his side that the Italian was forced to quieten them for the performance of Nessun Dorma by compatriot Bocelli, who received a huge ovation when he removed his tracksuit top to reveal a Leicester shirt beneath bearing his name.

But despite the carnival atmosphere and a guard of honour from their opponents there was no complacency from the Foxes, who provided a fast-paced and committed finale befitting the side with the best home record in the division.

Suspended Robert Huth made reference to John Terry joining the Chelsea celebrations in full kit for their Champions League win in 2012, despite being banned for the final

Jamie Vardy's having a party

If the rumoured Hollywood film of Vardy's life does come to pass it now has a superb ending, although it came within a few yards of the perfect denouement.

Having missed the last two games through suspension, the 29-year-old England striker returned to the starting XI and made an instant impact, scoring with what was his first meaningful touch to steer in from King's chipped delivery.

A constant menace to the Everton defence, his second came from the spot after he had been tripped by Matthew Pennington.

But with a dream scenario beckoning after Darron Gibson had clattered into Jeffrey Schlupp in the box, Vardy blasted his hat-trick chance high over the Everton bar from the spot.

With 24 goals for the season, Vardy is now one behind Tottenham's Harry Kane in the race to be Premier League top-scorer, although he has now had a hand in more top-flight goals this season than any other player (30).

Leicester are the first club to win a maiden top-flight title in England since Nottingham Forest in 1978

Long live the King

Midfielder King is a one-club man, the longest serving member of the Leicester squad and sole survivor of the side that won promotion from League One in 2009.

His 334th career appearance only came about because of Danny Drinkwater's suspension, but the 27-year-old illustrated the reasons for his Foxes longevity with a dynamic and influential display.

After setting up the opener he was perfectly placed to latch on to a loose ball, following Riyad Mahrez's mazy run down the right, and fire his side into a commanding lead.

The goal was significant for another reason, as it took Leicester's all-time league goal difference to +1 - an apt time to go into the black.

Everton firmly in the background

Kevin Mirallas gave the Everton fans something to cheer with a superb solo goal after coming on as a second-half substitute

Given the context of the day Everton were always in danger of being totally overshadowed, especially as they have little left to play for this season.

But while the Toffees may not have needed Saturday's points, their under-pressure manager Roberto Martinez was in dire need of a proud and professional performance from his side.

However, they were far too accommodating of their opponents in the first half, essentially extending their pre-match guard of honour to allow City a match-winning hold on the game before the break.

They rallied slightly early in the second half, with Oumar Niasse and Romelu Lukaku drawing good saves from Kaspar Schmeichel.

But when Mirallas scored a superb solo goal, which saw him run from the halfway line before beating Schmeichel in the 87th minute, many of the visiting side already seemed to be eyeing a swift exit to allow the Leicester party to get under way.

Man of the match - Andy King (Leicester)

King has served Leicester superbly in his career and contributed significantly to this win with an assist and a goal - the first time he has done this since April 2013

The stats you need to know

Leicester have taken 13 penalties this season; only one other side has taken as many in a Premier League season (Crystal Palace in 2004-05).

Leighton Baines made his 350th Premier League appearance.

The Foxes attempted 33 shots (including blocks) against Everton, which is their highest total against any opponent in the Premier League this season.

Two of Kevin Mirallas' three Premier League goals this season have come against Leicester.

Jamie Vardy has scored the opening goal of the game 12 times in the Premier League this season, more than any other player.

What next?

Leicester end their season with a trip to the team they have just deposed as Premier League champions, Chelsea.

Everton have two Premier League games remaining - away at Sunderland on Wednesday before a final-day home game against Norwich next Sunday.