Shay Logan: Aberdeen defender signs new two-year deal

Shay Logan scored in Aberdeen's win over Ross County in January

Defender Shay Logan has signed a new two-year deal with Aberdeen, keeping him at Pittodrie until 2018.

The 28-year-old former Manchester City defender joined the club, initially on loan, from Brentford in January 2014.

And he has been a regular in Derek McInnes's side over the past two-and-a-half seasons.

"I was always confident we could try and get there and get a deal done," McInnes told the Aberdeen website. "It is absolutely brilliant news."