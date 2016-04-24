Francesco Totti: Roma legend's statement praised by Luciano Spalletti

Francesco Totti was mobbed by team-mates after his winner against Torino

Roma coach Luciano Spalletti has thanked Francesco Totti for urging the debate about his future not to split the fans.

The 39-year-old has played for his hometown club his entire career but is out of contract this summer.

He has been used sparingly under Spalletti, but scored twice late on in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Torino.

Totti, who won the Serie A title with Roma in 2001, released a statement on his website on Saturday.

Former Italy international Totti's cameo on Wednesday, coming off the bench in the 85th minute at 2-1 down to score twice, left some fans in tears.

With 247 goals he is the second top scorer in Italian top-flight history and the third-highest appearance maker with 597.

However, this season he has only played 11 times, scoring four goals, and has been linked with Leicester and New York Cosmos.

Francesco Totti leapt over the hoardings to celebrate his equaliser - seconds after coming on - with fans

His statement read: "The great beauty of Rome and Roma - like the fairytale we experienced at the stadium on Wednesday night - can only be truly appreciated by those who love these colours, as I do and as you do.

"My goals helped the team and the club I've always loved to win the game. That should unite people, not divide.

"We have a big match coming up on Monday and the only thing that matters to me - as always - is being able to celebrate with my team-mates, the coach, the club and our very special fans."

Spalletti, who took over in January and would not confirm if Totti will face Napoli on Monday, said: "I've had a non-existent rivalry with Totti thrust upon me. I'm pleased if he's doing what he loves.

"I really enjoyed Totti's message on his website. A true captain's statement.

"I need everyone in my squad, Totti included obviously. I have to make sure all the lads feel important. He is always an asset to us."