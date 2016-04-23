BBC Sport - BBC Football Daily: Van Gaal, Klopp, Hiddink, Martinez
Football Forum - Friday Focus
- From the section Football
Dan Walker looks ahead to a busy weekend of Euro 2012 qualifiers as Football Focus speaks to Paul Scholes, Scotland boss Craig Levein - and the return of Crazy Gang legend Marcus Gayle to Wimbledon.
Football Focus - featuring special guest Joey Barton - will be on this Saturday from 1215 BST on BBC ONE and the BBC Sport website (UK users only).
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired