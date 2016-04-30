Cheltenham Town 3-1 Lincoln City

Match ends, Cheltenham Town 3, Lincoln City 1.
National League champions Cheltenham finished the season with 101 points after a final-day victory over Lincoln.
The hosts went in front when Danny Wright headed home but the Imps equalised through Luke Waterfall's header just before half-time.
Kyle Storer restored the lead for Gary Johnson's side in the 62nd minute with an effort into the bottom corner.
Dan Holman's 30th league goal of the season, which came with 12 minutes remaining, sealed the win.
Cheltenham finished 12 points clear of second-placed Forest Green and bounced back to the Football League at the first attempt following relegation last season.
Line-ups
Cheltenham
- 31Flatt
- 24Dickie
- 2BarthramSubstituted forDaytonat 60'minutes
- 14HallSubstituted forMunnsat 60'minutes
- 15Burgess
- 21Cranston
- 6Parslow
- 7Pell
- 30Holman
- 9WrightSubstituted forMorgan-Smithat 73'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 4StorerBooked at 41mins
Substitutes
- 8Waters
- 10Morgan-Smith
- 11Munns
- 18Rowe
- 27Dayton
Lincoln City
- 1Farman
- 12HawkridgeSubstituted forCatonat 67'minutes
- 18BeeversBooked at 88mins
- 27McCombe
- 2WoodBooked at 41mins
- 8Power
- 7Muldoon
- 3Tempest
- 5Waterfall
- 9RheadBooked at 86mins
- 29MarisSubstituted forMcDaidat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Grant
- 19McDaid
- 21Sparrow
- 26Howe
- 28Caton
- Referee:
- Mark Pottage
- Attendance:
- 5,055
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 3, Lincoln City 1.
Offside, Lincoln City. James Caton tries a through ball, but James Caton is caught offside.
Corner, Lincoln City.
Attempt missed. Robbie McDaid (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Lee Beevers (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lee Beevers (Lincoln City).
James Dayton (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. James Caton (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Matt Rhead (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cameron Burgess (Cheltenham Town).
James Caton (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.
Foul by Amari Morgan-Smith (Cheltenham Town).
Alan Power (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Dan Holman (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Attempt saved. James Dayton (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Attempt missed. Jack Munns (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Greg Tempest (Lincoln City).
Danny Parslow (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick.
Booking
Amari Morgan-Smith (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt saved. Kyle Storer (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 3, Lincoln City 1. Dan Holman (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Offside, Lincoln City. Robbie McDaid tries a through ball, but Robbie McDaid is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Robbie McDaid replaces George Maris.
Offside, Cheltenham Town. Dan Holman tries a through ball, but Dan Holman is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Amari Morgan-Smith replaces Daniel Wright.
Foul by Lee Beevers (Lincoln City).
James Dayton (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Jack Muldoon (Lincoln City).
James Dayton (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. George Maris (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. James Caton replaces Terry Hawkridge.
Foul by Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town).
Matt Rhead (Lincoln City) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Alan Power (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 2, Lincoln City 1. Kyle Storer (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. James Dayton replaces Jack Barthram.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Jack Munns replaces Asa Hall.
Offside, Cheltenham Town. Dan Holman tries a through ball, but Dan Holman is caught offside.
Corner, Cheltenham Town.