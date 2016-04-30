League Two
Northampton2Luton0

Northampton Town 2-0 Luton Town

Northampton Town
Northampton received the League Two trophy after their last home game of the season

Goals from Zander Diamond and John Marquis gave League Two champions Northampton victory over Luton.

The Cobblers opened the scoring after four minutes when Diamond headed in from Danny Rose's corner.

Joe Piggott could have levelled for the Hatters but he failed to convert Pelly Ruddock's cross from close-range.

Marquis capped an excellent Northampton move by latching onto John-Joe O'Toole's delivery, before Sam Hoskins struck the post for the home side.

Chris Wilder's side were presented with the League Two trophy on the pitch at Sixfields after the final whistle.

Line-ups

Northampton

  • 1Smith
  • 12LelanBooked at 17mins
  • 5Diamond
  • 22Prosser
  • 16Buchanan
  • 11Holmes
  • 21O'Toole
  • 23Rose
  • 10AdamsSubstituted forD'Athat 57'minutes
  • 14HoskinsSubstituted forTaylorat 84'minutes
  • 27MarquisSubstituted forCollinsat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Taylor
  • 6Cresswell
  • 7D'Ath
  • 15Potter
  • 19Collins
  • 24McWilliams
  • 26Clarke

Luton

  • 16Justham
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Rea
  • 44Sheehan
  • 3Potts
  • 4Smith
  • 19LeeSubstituted forMarriottat 45'minutes
  • 8McGeehanBooked at 73mins
  • 17RuddockSubstituted forHowellsat 84'minutes
  • 11GreenSubstituted forMcQuoidat 22'minutes
  • 45Pigott

Substitutes

  • 7Lawless
  • 9Benson
  • 14Marriott
  • 23McQuoid
  • 31King
  • 37Musonda
  • 40Howells
Referee:
Darren Bond
Attendance:
7,664

Match Stats

Home TeamNorthamptonAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Northampton Town 2, Luton Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Northampton Town 2, Luton Town 0.

Foul by James Collins (Northampton Town).

Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jack Marriott (Luton Town) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Jason Taylor (Northampton Town).

Jake Howells (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Jason Taylor replaces Sam Hoskins.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Jake Howells replaces Pelly Ruddock.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Alan Sheehan.

Foul by James Collins (Northampton Town).

Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lawson D'Ath (Northampton Town).

Dan Potts (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Cameron McGeehan (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Zander Diamond (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cameron McGeehan (Luton Town).

Attempt missed. Ricky Holmes (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Josh Lelan (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jack Marriott (Luton Town).

Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town).

Cameron McGeehan (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Ricky Holmes (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Alan Sheehan.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Elliot Justham.

Attempt saved. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by James Collins (Northampton Town).

Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. James Collins replaces John Marquis.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Lawson D'Ath replaces Nicky Adams.

Attempt missed. Joe Pigott (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Danny Rose (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Joe Pigott (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Josh McQuoid (Luton Town) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses the top right corner.

Joe Pigott (Luton Town) hits the right post with a right footed shot from more than 35 yards.

Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.

Danny Rose (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northampton452812580453596
2Accrington452412974482684
3Oxford Utd452314881414083
4Bristol Rovers452571375453082
5Portsmouth452115974423278
6Plymouth452391367462178
7Wimbledon4520121363501372
8Cambridge4518131466551167
9Leyton Orient451812155961-266
10Wycombe451713154541464
11Exeter451713156261164
12Carlisle451616136262064
13Mansfield451712166153863
14Luton45189185960-163
15Barnet451611186468-459
16Hartlepool45156244967-1851
17Notts County45149225478-2451
18Yeovil451115194358-1548
19Stevenage451114205267-1547
20Crawley45138244575-3047
21Morecambe45129246890-2245
22Newport451013224363-2043
23Dag & Red45810274579-3434
24York45712265086-3633
View full League Two table

