Match ends, Northampton Town 2, Luton Town 0.
Northampton Town 2-0 Luton Town
Goals from Zander Diamond and John Marquis gave League Two champions Northampton victory over Luton.
The Cobblers opened the scoring after four minutes when Diamond headed in from Danny Rose's corner.
Joe Piggott could have levelled for the Hatters but he failed to convert Pelly Ruddock's cross from close-range.
Marquis capped an excellent Northampton move by latching onto John-Joe O'Toole's delivery, before Sam Hoskins struck the post for the home side.
Chris Wilder's side were presented with the League Two trophy on the pitch at Sixfields after the final whistle.
Line-ups
Northampton
- 1Smith
- 12LelanBooked at 17mins
- 5Diamond
- 22Prosser
- 16Buchanan
- 11Holmes
- 21O'Toole
- 23Rose
- 10AdamsSubstituted forD'Athat 57'minutes
- 14HoskinsSubstituted forTaylorat 84'minutes
- 27MarquisSubstituted forCollinsat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Taylor
- 6Cresswell
- 7D'Ath
- 15Potter
- 19Collins
- 24McWilliams
- 26Clarke
Luton
- 16Justham
- 2O'Donnell
- 5Rea
- 44Sheehan
- 3Potts
- 4Smith
- 19LeeSubstituted forMarriottat 45'minutes
- 8McGeehanBooked at 73mins
- 17RuddockSubstituted forHowellsat 84'minutes
- 11GreenSubstituted forMcQuoidat 22'minutes
- 45Pigott
Substitutes
- 7Lawless
- 9Benson
- 14Marriott
- 23McQuoid
- 31King
- 37Musonda
- 40Howells
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 7,664
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Northampton Town 2, Luton Town 0.
Foul by James Collins (Northampton Town).
Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jack Marriott (Luton Town) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Jason Taylor (Northampton Town).
Jake Howells (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Jason Taylor replaces Sam Hoskins.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Jake Howells replaces Pelly Ruddock.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Alan Sheehan.
Foul by James Collins (Northampton Town).
Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lawson D'Ath (Northampton Town).
Dan Potts (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Cameron McGeehan (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Zander Diamond (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron McGeehan (Luton Town).
Attempt missed. Ricky Holmes (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Josh Lelan (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jack Marriott (Luton Town).
Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town).
Cameron McGeehan (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Ricky Holmes (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Alan Sheehan.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Elliot Justham.
Attempt saved. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by James Collins (Northampton Town).
Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. James Collins replaces John Marquis.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Lawson D'Ath replaces Nicky Adams.
Attempt missed. Joe Pigott (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Danny Rose (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Joe Pigott (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Josh McQuoid (Luton Town) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses the top right corner.
Joe Pigott (Luton Town) hits the right post with a right footed shot from more than 35 yards.
Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
Danny Rose (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.