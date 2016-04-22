Brighton dismiss women's manager James Marrs after disciplinary hearing

James Marrs guided Brighton's women to 17 wins from their 22 league games this season

Brighton & Hove Albion have terminated the contract of women's manager James Marrs following a disciplinary hearing.

The Seagulls carried out an internal investigation after allegations against Marrs were made via the Sussex County Football Association.

In a statement on the club website Brighton said there was "no suggestion of any criminal actions" by Marrs, who has the right to appeal the decision.

Former Albion midfielder George Parris has been placed in caretaker charge.

Brighton Women won the Premier League Southern Division title earlier this month, and face a play-off for promotion to Women's Super League Two on 29 May.

Brighton told the BBC they would be making no further comment on the matter at the present time.