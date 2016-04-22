Liverpool: Kolo Toure still part of Jurgen Klopp's plans

Kolo Toure arrived at Liverpool on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2013

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Ivory Coast defender Kolo Toure is still part of his plans, but needs to talk to him about his future.

The 35-year-old will be out of contract at the end of this season but is yet to discuss a new deal.

"Kolo is a very, very important player for us, even when he doesn't play," said the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

"He's one of the most impressive people I have met, but now is not the right time to speak about Kolo's future."

The former Arsenal and Manchester City centre-back has played 19 of his 21 matches this season since Klopp arrived at Anfield in October to replace Brendan Rodgers.

"When I came here Kolo had a few problems injury wise but now it looks completely different and that's good," the German continued.

"How I have heard things is that a big part of Kolo's future is at Liverpool. So I'd say everything is ok."