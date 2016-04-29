Match ends, Sunderland Ladies 0, Manchester City Women 2.
Sunderland Ladies 0-2 Manchester City Women
Manchester City Women made it four wins from four Women's Super League One matches so far this season as they eased to victory at Sunderland Ladies.
The hosts' goalkeeper Rachael Laws twice did well to save Kosovare Asllani headers, but City took the lead before half-time when Nikita Parris fired in.
Asllani sliced wide after the break but City made it 2-0 when substitute Toni Duggan netted with her first touch.
The result leaves Sunderland winless in three league games, while City go top.
Nick Cushing's side are now three points clear of second-placed Chelsea, but have played a game more than the defending champions.
Daphne Corboz and England's Jill Scott were both involved in the neat move that led to Parris' fiercely-struck opener, before Duggan made the points safe with a cool, low finish on her return after an injury lay-off.
Sunderland remain sixth, one point behind fifth-placed Birmingham City.
Man City striker Toni Duggan: "It's a nice feeling. I'm not the best when I'm injured. It's been a bit stop-start this season.
"But I'm back on the pitch now and there's no better feeling than that.
"To score a goal was a nice feeling and to help the team get three points was important."
Sunderland forward Stephanie Roche: "We just need to believe in ourselves a bit more and want to get on the ball and not just lump it up to Beth Mead because it was hard work for her.
"We did it really well in the last match and now we just need to work hard and be able to do it in these big games too.
"I think the injuries affected us a bit tonight. When you have changes in the team it makes things difficult.
"Last week we had injuries before the game, this week it came during the game and when you're under the cosh it makes it difficult to try to chase the game."
Line-ups
Sunderland Ladies
- 1Laws
- 2HolmesBooked at 57mins
- 5Bannon
- 14SharpSubstituted forPottsat 68'minutes
- 21WilliamsSubstituted forBeerat 67'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 4Furness
- 37Staniforth
- 7RamshawSubstituted forJoiceat 45'minutes
- 19Chaplen
- 10Roche
- 9Mead
Substitutes
- 8McDougall
- 17Joice
- 18Beer
- 20Kelly
- 28Hill
- 36Potts
- 46Brown
Man City Women
- 1Bardsley
- 2Bronze
- 6Houghton
- 23McManus
- 3Stokes
- 8Scott
- 5Beattie
- 10CorbozSubstituted forStanwayat 62'minutes
- 17Parris
- 16Ross
- 7AsllaniSubstituted forDugganat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Duggan
- 12Stanway
- 14Tynan
- 15Paul
- 18Kemp
- 21Hourihan
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
- Attendance:
- 1,411
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland Ladies 0, Manchester City Women 2.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Megan Beer.
Attempt saved. Jane Ross (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Georgia Stanway with a through ball.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Abby Holmes.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) because of an injury.
Foul by Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City Women).
Beth Mead (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Megan Beer (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Megan Beer (Sunderland Ladies).
Hand ball by Jane Ross (Manchester City Women).
Attempt blocked. Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Toni Duggan (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland Ladies 0, Manchester City Women 2. Toni Duggan (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Demi Stokes.
Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucy Bronze with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Toni Duggan replaces Kosovare Asllani.
Attempt missed. Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kosovare Asllani with a cross following a set piece situation.
Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Megan Beer (Sunderland Ladies).
Attempt blocked. Jane Ross (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nikita Parris.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Charlotte Potts replaces Hayley Sharp because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Hayley Sharp (Sunderland Ladies) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Megan Beer replaces Victoria Williams because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Victoria Williams (Sunderland Ladies) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Jane Ross (Manchester City Women) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Nikita Parris with a cross.
Jill Scott (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rachel Furness (Sunderland Ladies).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Georgia Stanway replaces Daphne Corboz.
Hand ball by Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women).
Daphne Corboz (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies).
Offside, Sunderland Ladies. Brooke Chaplen tries a through ball, but Beth Mead is caught offside.
Offside, Manchester City Women. Demi Stokes tries a through ball, but Jane Ross is caught offside.
Booking
Abby Holmes (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Abby Holmes (Sunderland Ladies).