Sunderland Ladies 0-2 Manchester City Women

England's Demi Stokes (right) unselfishly played in Toni Duggan for the game's decisive goal

Manchester City Women made it four wins from four Women's Super League One matches so far this season as they eased to victory at Sunderland Ladies.

The hosts' goalkeeper Rachael Laws twice did well to save Kosovare Asllani headers, but City took the lead before half-time when Nikita Parris fired in.

Asllani sliced wide after the break but City made it 2-0 when substitute Toni Duggan netted with her first touch.

The result leaves Sunderland winless in three league games, while City go top.

Nick Cushing's side are now three points clear of second-placed Chelsea, but have played a game more than the defending champions.

Daphne Corboz and England's Jill Scott were both involved in the neat move that led to Parris' fiercely-struck opener, before Duggan made the points safe with a cool, low finish on her return after an injury lay-off.

Sunderland remain sixth, one point behind fifth-placed Birmingham City.

Man City striker Toni Duggan: "It's a nice feeling. I'm not the best when I'm injured. It's been a bit stop-start this season.

"But I'm back on the pitch now and there's no better feeling than that.

"To score a goal was a nice feeling and to help the team get three points was important."

Sunderland forward Stephanie Roche: "We just need to believe in ourselves a bit more and want to get on the ball and not just lump it up to Beth Mead because it was hard work for her.

"We did it really well in the last match and now we just need to work hard and be able to do it in these big games too.

"I think the injuries affected us a bit tonight. When you have changes in the team it makes things difficult.

"Last week we had injuries before the game, this week it came during the game and when you're under the cosh it makes it difficult to try to chase the game."