John Eustace: Kidderminster Harriers name ex-Derby County midfielder as new boss

John Eustace made 434 appearances during his playing career

Relegated National League club Kidderminster Harriers have appointed John Eustace as their new manager.

The 36-year-old former Coventry City, Derby County, Stoke City and Watford midfielder, who has signed a one-year deal, will take charge in the summer.

Chief executive Colin Gordon said: "I want someone who can take the club forward towards league football."

Gordon also hopes to tie up a deal for Worcester City joint boss Matt Gardiner to work alongside Eustace.

"I've been working hard for a long time to get the perfect team together," added Gordon, who has been in temporary charge of the first team since January.

"I was very concerned that we needed the knowledge of the league we're going into. We've got balance and all bases covered," he told BBC Hereford and Worcester.

Harriers have endured a turbulent season on and off the field, having lost two bosses, Gary Whild and Dave Hockaday, amidst the pressure of severe financial difficulties.

I will not be interfering - Gordon

Relegation from the top tier of non-league football was confirmed by Saturday's failure to beat Barrow.

But, with the club now on a much firmer financial footing, Gordon says the arrival of Solihull-born Eustace will take them to a new level.

"He's a winner," said Gordon. "A brilliant character. One of the best I've come across as a player in terms of coping with pressure.

"It would have been easier for him to have gone somewhere else as a coach and shadowing someone but that's not John's character. He's always been the boss in the dressing rooms he's been in."

Harriers, who are set to be in National League North next season, take on Dover in their final home game of the season on Saturday before finishing the campaign at Southport on 30 April.