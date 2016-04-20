Manuel Neuer: Bayern Munich goalkeeper signs new five-year contract

Neuer signed for Bayern from Schalke, where he began his career

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has signed a new five-year deal with Bayern Munich.

World Cup winner Neuer's previous deal was to expire in 2019, and he follows team-mates Jerome Boateng, Thomas Muller, David Alaba and Javi Martinez in committing to the club until 2021.

The Germany international, 30, has won three Bundesliga titles, two German Cups and the Champions League since joining Bayern from Schalke in 2011.

Pep Guardiola's team are on course to win the treble this season.

The Bavarians beat Werder Bremen 2-0 in their German Cup semi-final on Tuesday and will play the winner of Wednesday's game between Hertha Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in the final.

They have a seven-point lead over Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga with four games left and play Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.

This season will be Guardiola's last at the club before he takes over at Manchester City, with former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti succeeding him.