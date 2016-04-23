Hull City 2-2 Leeds United

Leeds United are now unbeaten in their last four games

Stuart Dallas's late equaliser for Leeds ended Hull's hopes of automatic promotion from the Championship.

Leeds striker Chris Wood tapped home Charlie Taylor's cross 15 minutes in.

The hosts turned the game on its head with Abel Hernandez scoring from close range and Tom Huddlestone drilling in from the edge of the area in first half injury-time.

Hull keeper Allan McGregor saved Wood's penalty after Taylor was fouled, before Dallas's 88th-minute strike.

The Tigers are now 10 points behind second-placed Middlesbrough with three games remaining and will almost certainly face Derby in the play-offs.

They had the better of the first period but looked set to go in trailing at the break before Hernandez scored from Robert Snodgrass's centre and Huddlestone drove home a crisp strike.

Wood had the chance to score his 13th goal of the season after Taylor was brought down in the area by Moses Odubajo, but McGregor comfortably kept his penalty out.

Leeds continued stretched their unbeaten run to four games when Dallas latched on to a Jordan Botaka pass and beat McGregor with a low strike.

Hull City assistant manager Mike Phelan:

"There have been ups and downs, we've been on decent runs and then got back on track after bad ones.

"At the moment we are concerned we are giving away a couple of goals a game, because if you're scoring two and not winning, we need to find a remedy, which we will do. We will prepare and discuss how we're going to do that.

"We need to make sure everybody knows their jobs in the next three weeks."

Leeds United manager Steve Evans:

"I am ready and waiting to speak to the president when he is ready but I have a couple of Saturdays to go and whether I am staying or not I want to go out with six points.

"We agreed many months ago that we would have the conversation when he was ready; he is well aware there is (other) interest in me. But when you shake hands as two men and say you'll focus on the football, I am all right with that.

"Every time we win a match it gives me a better chance of staying - or (finding) another employer.

"I am fortunate I don't sit here wondering how I will pay my bills and I genuinely want the opportunity to deliver a promotion for Leeds United."