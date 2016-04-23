Match ends, Hull City 2, Leeds United 2.
Hull City 2-2 Leeds United
-
- From the section Football
Stuart Dallas's late equaliser for Leeds ended Hull's hopes of automatic promotion from the Championship.
Leeds striker Chris Wood tapped home Charlie Taylor's cross 15 minutes in.
The hosts turned the game on its head with Abel Hernandez scoring from close range and Tom Huddlestone drilling in from the edge of the area in first half injury-time.
Hull keeper Allan McGregor saved Wood's penalty after Taylor was fouled, before Dallas's 88th-minute strike.
The Tigers are now 10 points behind second-placed Middlesbrough with three games remaining and will almost certainly face Derby in the play-offs.
They had the better of the first period but looked set to go in trailing at the break before Hernandez scored from Robert Snodgrass's centre and Huddlestone drove home a crisp strike.
Wood had the chance to score his 13th goal of the season after Taylor was brought down in the area by Moses Odubajo, but McGregor comfortably kept his penalty out.
Leeds continued stretched their unbeaten run to four games when Dallas latched on to a Jordan Botaka pass and beat McGregor with a low strike.
Hull City assistant manager Mike Phelan:
"There have been ups and downs, we've been on decent runs and then got back on track after bad ones.
"At the moment we are concerned we are giving away a couple of goals a game, because if you're scoring two and not winning, we need to find a remedy, which we will do. We will prepare and discuss how we're going to do that.
"We need to make sure everybody knows their jobs in the next three weeks."
Leeds United manager Steve Evans:
"I am ready and waiting to speak to the president when he is ready but I have a couple of Saturdays to go and whether I am staying or not I want to go out with six points.
"We agreed many months ago that we would have the conversation when he was ready; he is well aware there is (other) interest in me. But when you shake hands as two men and say you'll focus on the football, I am all right with that.
"Every time we win a match it gives me a better chance of staying - or (finding) another employer.
"I am fortunate I don't sit here wondering how I will pay my bills and I genuinely want the opportunity to deliver a promotion for Leeds United."
Line-ups
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 2OdubajoBooked at 65mins
- 12MaguireBooked at 85mins
- 6Davies
- 26Robertson
- 10Snodgrass
- 14LivermoreBooked at 72mins
- 8Huddlestone
- 15MaloneySubstituted forClucasat 81'minutes
- 19AkpomSubstituted forDiomandeat 90+4'minutes
- 9HernándezSubstituted forDiaméat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Bruce
- 11Clucas
- 16Jakupovic
- 17Diamé
- 20Hayden
- 25Diomande
- 27El Mohamady
Leeds
- 1Silvestri
- 28BerardiSubstituted forCoyleat 75'minutes
- 3BambaBooked at 30mins
- 6CooperBooked at 79mins
- 21Taylor
- 26Bridcutt
- 16DiagouragaSubstituted forMurphyat 57'minutes
- 15Dallas
- 23L Cook
- 19ErwinSubstituted forBotakaat 45'minutes
- 9Wood
Substitutes
- 4Wootton
- 7Antenucci
- 8Murphy
- 20Botaka
- 27Phillips
- 31Coyle
- 45Peacock-Farrell
- Referee:
- Iain Williamson
- Attendance:
- 20,732
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 2, Leeds United 2.
Attempt blocked. Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Sam Clucas (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Adama Diomande replaces Chuba Akpom.
Attempt saved. Sam Clucas (Hull City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 2, Leeds United 2. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Botaka.
Attempt saved. Chris Wood (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stuart Dallas with a cross.
Booking
Harry Maguire (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Harry Maguire (Hull City).
Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Chuba Akpom (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andrew Robertson.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Sam Clucas replaces Shaun Maloney.
Booking
Liam Cooper (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chuba Akpom (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).
Chuba Akpom (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sol Bamba (Leeds United).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Lewie Coyle replaces Gaetano Berardi because of an injury.
Delay in match Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) because of an injury.
Booking
Jake Livermore (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jake Livermore (Hull City).
Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mohamed Diamé (Hull City).
Liam Cooper (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Chuba Akpom (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Mohamed Diamé replaces Abel Hernández.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Moses Odubajo.
Booking
Moses Odubajo (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Moses Odubajo (Hull City).
Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
Chuba Akpom (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sol Bamba (Leeds United).
Attempt missed. Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Chuba Akpom.
Attempt blocked. Abel Hernández (Hull City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.